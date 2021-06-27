Blain Turner felt his performance during Sunday’s final round of the Pickens Amateur Championship at Crosswinds Golf Course was below average, but it was good enough for him to claim a second straight title.
Turner carded a 1-under 71 on Sunday to finish the two-day event with an 8-under 136. The Nashville native won the Pickens the last time it was held in 2019 -- joining Jared Brown and Trey Shirley as the only golfers to win the event in consecutive years.
John Kirby and Jordan Blann also won the event twice, but in nonconsecutive years.
“It feels good,” Turner said. “There was obviously a target on my back, a lot of pressure out here. It feels nice to come through and win it again.”
Turner began the day with a four-shot lead, but had to hold off a late charge from South Warren product and University of Louisville golfer CM Mixon.
Mixon began the day six shots back and pulled within a shot with three holes left before falling back to third with a 4-under 68 and a two-day total of 5-under 144. His 3-under 71 on Sunday was the lowest score of the second round.
“I’m very, very pleased with today,” Mixon said. “Sadly I didn’t have everything dialed in, but that’s why I was here. This was really just an event to get me prepared for the big events I have next month and this upcoming season. Hopefully, I can start peaking for my college career.”
Turner said he wasn’t even aware his lead was in jeopardy until his final two holes of the day.
“I didn’t know CM was that close until 8,” Turner said. “I was 10-under going into 8 and I made double, so I am thinking coming down 9, ‘If anything, let’s just make a par and go to a playoff.’ I ended up parring and found out I had won it.”
Mixon, who was playing in a tournament for the first time in two and a half months after being sidelined with an injury, said consistency was the difference down the stretch.
“I just didn’t quite execute on some tee shots,” Mixon said. “I didn’t quite have my swing dialed in like I needed to. I’m actually hitting it 10-15 yards further than I was two months ago when I got injured. I think that yardage issue is kind of what got me there where I usually would play short of and play more center of the green.
“... I’ll just learn from it and the next time I am in this situation I’ll be better.”
Turner also hopes to build off his performance from this weekend.
“This is the second win of my summer, so I’m definitely off to a good start this summer,” Turner said. “I’m going into my fifth year at Trevecca Nazarene, so I am looking forward to it.”
Parker Scarbro finished second, two shots behind Turner.
A pair of local golfers -- Drake Duncan and former Pickens champion Chase Landrum -- finished tied for fourth with a twoday score of 140.
Warren Central golf coach Joe Hood finished sixth with a two-day score of 142.