The Vette City Thoroughbreds, a Bowling Green-based fifth grade boys’ basketball team, claimed a runner-up finish in the Amateur Athletic Union Boys’ Basketball National Championship (Fifth Grade Division 1) held July 2-6 in Orlando, Fla.
Team members include Tre’ Tavion Barber, Jeremiah McCombs, Easton Jointer, Andrae Woodard Jr., Karaun Johnson, Kash Carter, Tyreek Coleman, Kade Hardy, Braylan Wardlow, Johan Pratt, Jarae Leavell, Skyler Basham, Jaxen Smith, McKinley Heard and Curtis Murphy. Coaches are head coach Walter McCombs III and assistants Danny Dawalt, Terrance Lewis, Dokota Stewart and Brandon Wardlow.
