YOUTH BASEBALL Warren County South rallies to win district Daily News Jul 1, 2022 2 hrs ago The Warren County South 9- and 10-year-old all-star team rallied from five runs down for an 8-7, seven-inning win over Bowling Green East in the District 1 championship Thursday in Franklin.Tyce Gaebler had a walkoff RBI single to complete the comeback.Warren County trailed 7-2 before scoring three in the fifth and tied it with a pair of runs in the sixth – with the tying run scoring when Buck Gaines was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Gaebler finished with three hits and four RBIs. Cam James had two hits and three RBIs, while Nate Oliver and Harrison Brownlee scored three runs each.Wyatt Scott and Asa Buchannan had two hits and two RBIs each for Bowling Green East. Brady Boyd pitched four innings, while Kip Walden added two RBIs.Warren County South advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 16 at the North Oldham Little League in La Grange.Warren County South 11, Bowling Green East 1, 11-year-oldSouth capped a 5-0 run in district play with a win over BG East.Max Lobb earned the win with six strikeouts and added two hits. Jaxon Griffin had two hits and four RBIs, while Easton Kane and Jakob Whalen had two hits and two RBIs each.Thomas Fentress finished with two RBIs, Wyatt Watson added an RBI and Caiden Gross and Charlie Price had one hit each.BG East finished with four hits.Cash Farris had a double and a run scored, while Ben Hatcher added a single in the first inning.Chance Carrigan's bases-loaded walk put East on the board in the first, but the rally was thwarted by a double play.Warren County South advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 16 at the North Oldham Little League in La Grange.Owensboro Southern 10, Bowling Green East 0, 11-12-year-oldsAfter beating Owensboro 11-8 in pool play, BG East was held to two hits in Thursday's championship game.Leron Gilley and Jax Runner had the hits for East, which was 4-0 in pool play prior to Thursday's game.