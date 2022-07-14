Two Warren County South teams have one more title in their sights with the state tournament set to kick off Saturday at North Oldham Little League in La Grange.
The Warren County South 9- and 10-year-old all-star team and the Warren County South 11-year all-star old team both head up to La Grange looking to build off winning district titles on June 30.
“We are heading up there with high hopes,” WC South 11-year-old manager Jeff Lobb said. “You don’t want to get too confident, but you want to know that you’ve put in the time, preparation and effort to go up and do your best.”
The 11-year-old team capped a 5-0 run in district play with an 11-1 win over Bowling Green East in the championship game. They open pool play against Nelson County at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday. Carroll County and South Central Floyd are also in South’s four-team pool.
“When you get to district, you have an idea of who you are going to face,” Lobb said. “When you get to the state level, we don’t know a whole lot about these teams. We have to show up with our best game and expect they are going to give us their best and not take anything for granted.”
The 9-10s advanced after a thrilling come-from-behind 8-7, seven-inning win over Bowling Green East in the championship. Manager Chris James said having a two-week break has actually been good for his team, who opens against Lexington Eastern at noon CDT Saturday.
“I’m actually glad we didn’t play right away personally, because we needed time to start to prepare for someone else, some other target we could think about,” James said. “That target changed from BG East to Lexington Eastern. (BG East) was a big emotional game for us, for a number of different reasons – the most obvious being BG East has been so successful at a high level for a number of years.”
James said Eastern will provide a tough test out of the gate, but is hopeful his team can continue its success from the district tournament.
“It would be a great experience for the kids,” James said. “Either way, we are thrilled just to be here. We’ve had our eyes on this prize for a long time.”
And while this is the last stop for both teams, Lobb said his team sees this as an opportunity to make a statement heading into next year – when this roster competes in the 11-12-year-old division hopeful for a chance to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
“When you are going into a tournament like this, you are going in with high hopes and wanting to win,” Lobb said. “The kids have put in the work and effort to get to that point. As a coach, you want the best for them.
At the 10-year-old and 11-year-old level you do get to go to state, but ultimately these kids are preparing for the long term and that is that 12-year-old when if you win your district and state, you move on to regional and have a chance to do what every kid who plays Little League hopes to do – being on TV on ESPN playing in the World Series one day.”