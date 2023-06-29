Warren County South’s Max Lobb pitches during South’s 2-0 win against Owensboro Southern in the 11-12 year-old All-Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship Wednesday at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.
Warren County South’s Jackson Bragg (23) bats in South’s 2-0 win against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South’s Wyatt Watson (7) bats in South’s 2-0 win against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South short stop Jackson Bragg (23) throws the ball to get Southern’s Cortavius Howard (12) out at second in South’s 2-0 win against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South’s Jakob Whalen (27) bats in South’s 2-0 win against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South’s Jakob Whalen (27) runs to first in South’s 2-0 win against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South’s Will Roberts (34) bats in South’s 2-0 win against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South short stop Jackson Bragg (23) tags Southern’s Henry Best (8) out at second in South’s 2-0 win against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South wins 2-0 against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South wins 2-0 against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County South wins 2-0 against Southern in the 12 Year-Old All Stars game in the Little League District 1 tournament championship at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, Ky., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
OWENSBORO – Warren County South's 11-12 All-Stars would not be denied Wednesday in the District 1 championship game.
Facing host Owensboro Southern with a trip to the state tournament in Lexington on the line, Warren County South starting pitcher Max Lobb matched Owensboro's Cortavius Howard zero for zero on the scoreboard through the regulation six innings. And when his team finally broke through in the top of the seventh, Lobb produced one more scoreless frame to secure the 2-0 victory.
Lobb pitched a gem for the win, allowing just four hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine of the 26 batters he faced in the complete-game victory. He added a 2-for-2 day at the plate in the victory at Jack. C. Fisher Park.
"He threw a great game," Warren County South manager Jeff Lobb said of Max, his son. "He's got a limit of 85 pitches that he can throw, and to stay under 85 in seven innings is pretty impressive in a Little League setting."
WCS broke through in the top of the seventh. Charlie Price got the rally started with a leadoff single, then advanced to second on Nate Oliver's successful sacrifice bunt. Jackson Bragg followed with a single and advanced to second on the throw to put runners at second and third. Owensboro Southern elected to intentionally walk Max Lobb to load the bases with one out.
That brought Jaxon Griffin to the plate, and he delivered in a huge way with a two-run single that proved to be the only runs of the game.
"We've won the state championship the last two years," Jeff Lobb said. "This is our 12-year-old year and we have a chance to continue to move on as a long as we continue to win. They have put in so much work and have really fought for this and gave all the effort that they could. They put their hearts out there.
"I mean, we were in a dogfight. (Owensboro Southern) is a great team. Hat's off to them – very well-managed, just great sportsmen and everything."
Max Lobb finished it off, getting a strikeout to open the top of the second and then a flyout before Charlie Stephen gave Owensboro hope with a two-out single. Lobb settled down to get a ground ball to the shortstop as Bragg made a nice backhanded play and fired to second for the force out to end the game.
Will Roberts also had a hit for Warren County South, which totaled six hits in the win.
