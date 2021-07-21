The Warren County South 11-12 all-stars used a three-run rally in the top of the fourth inning to pull ahead of Nelson County for a 5-3 victory in the Little League state tournament semifinals Tuesday at Ephram White Park.
Tied at 2-all entering the top of the fourth, WC South got its go-ahead rally started with Ethan York's leadoff double. Dylan Fair followed with an RBI on a bunt single, then scored when Zach Owsley's bunt was misplayed for an error. Noah Rowland next bunted into a fielder's choice that brought home the final run.
WC South took an early lead in the top of the first. Camden Page led off the game with a double, then scored on Justin Capps' RBI single. Lukas Peterson drove in the game's second run with an RBI single.
Capps went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Page was 2-for-4 with a double to pace WC South. Peterson, Fair and Rowland added an RBI apiece.
On the mound, James Yarbrough tossed 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. He struck out five batters.
9-10s
Warren County South 19, Hazard-Perry 1
The Warren County South 9-10 all-stars earned a spot in the state tournament championship game with a 19-1 win in three innings over Hazard-Perry on Tuesday at Ephram White Park.
WC South scored in all three innings, including a 10-run outburst in the top of the third. Max Lobb and Easton Kane led WC South's 13-hit attack with three hits each. Lobb was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kane went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
Charlie Price was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Wyatt Watson went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Jakob Whalen was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Also for WC South, Jackson Bragg tallied two RBIs, while Gavin Oller, Thomas Fentress and Logan Peterson drove in one run each.
On the mound, Kane and Lobb combined on a one-hitter. Kane worked the first 2/3s of an inning, while Lobb finished up the final 2 1/3 allowing one run off one hit and five walks. Lobb struck out five.
Lexington Eastern 9, Bowling Green East 8
The Bowling Green East 9-10 all-stars came up just short in a 9-8 loss to Lexington Eastern in the state semifinals Tuesday at Ephram White Park.
After falling behind 6-0 after three innings, BG East rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth. Down 7-3 entering the sixth, BG East took the lead with a five-run rally. Lexington Eastern responded with one run in the bottom of the sixth, then scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh to advance to the championship.
Easton Crawford led BG East with a 2-for-4 day with a double and three RBIs. Henry Phillips was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, while Blake Thomas, Ben Hatcher, Dylan White and Grant Harston each drove in a run for BG East.
11s
Owensboro Southern 9, Bowling Green East 6
Bowling Green East's 11-year-old all-stars dropped a 9-6 decision to Owensboro Southern in the state tournament semifinals Tuesday at Ephram White Park.
BG East tied the game at 2-all on Wilson Moran's two-run double in the top of the third. Leron Gilley's RBI single scored Moran to put BG East ahead, then Bode Knee followed with a two-RBI double and Hudson Akins followed with an RBI single to put his team up 6-2 to cap the six-run rally.
From there, Owensboro Southern scored the final seven runs to claim the win.