The Warren County South 11-12 all-stars needed just four innings to roll to a 21-0 win over Ashland in Saturday's Little League state tournament pool play at Ephram White Park.
WC South erupted for five runs in the top of the first inning. Justin Capps opened the scoring with an RBI single and James Yarbrough followed with another RBI single to put his team up 2-0. Capps scored on a wild pitch, then Lukas Peterson drove in another run with an RBI groundout before Ryley Oller capped the scoring with another RBI single.
WC South kept on rolling in the top of the second with a six-run outburst. Two runs scored on a wild pitch, Dylan Fair had an RBI groundout, then Zac Owsley plated two runs with a single to center. Owsley came around to score on Noah Rowland's RBI single.
In the third, Peterson drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and Oller followed with an RBI single to make it a 13-0 game.
WC South plated eight more runs in the top of the fourth. Joseph Fentress opened the scoring with a two-run home run to center. Two runs then scored on wild pitches and another on an error, then one more on another wild pitch before Fentress delivered an RBI single.
Capps ended the scoring with an RBI single.
Capps was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Yarbrough also went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Fentress went 2-for-3 with a homer, four runs scored and three RBIs, Oller was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Dylan Marr was 2-for-3 with three runs scored in the win.
Peterson and Zac Owsley each tallied two RBIs, while Fair, Bryant Rogers and Noah Rowland had one RBI each.
On the mound, Capps earned the win after allowing no runs off three hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two batters. Yarbrough tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts and Rogers finished up with a scoreless 1/3 of an inning.
Pool play continues Sunday.
9-10s
BG East 12, Washington County 2
The Bowling Green East 9-10 all-stars opened state tournament pool play with a 12-2 victory in five innings over Washington County on Saturday.
Henry Phillips paced BG East with a 4-for-4 day with a triple and four runs scored in the win. Ben Hatcher was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Cash Farris had a double and four RBIs.
Also for BG East, Easton Crawford and a double and an RBI, and Brady Boyd also tallied an RBI.
Carson Butt started on the mound for BG East, allowing two runs off two hits while striking out three. Boyd, Blake Thomas and Crawford finished up the final 3 1/3 innings without allowing a run and combining for six strikeouts.
Pool play continues Sunday.
WC South 11, North Oldham 0
The Warren County South 9-10 all-stars opened state tournament pool play with an 11-0 win in five innings over North Oldham on Saturday.
WC South's pitching duo of Logan Peterson and Wyatt Watson allowed no runs and only one hit. Peterson started and earned the win, allowing on hit while striking out three in four innings. Watson finished it out with a scoreless fifth.
Offensively, WC South's Max Lobb was 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in the win. Jaxon Griffin was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Easton Kane went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Watson also went 2-for-4.
Jakob Whalen added a triple, while Jackson Bragg chipped in with an RBI for WC South.
Pool play continues Sunday.
11s
BG East 3, Corbin 0
The Bowling Green East 11-year-old all-stars opened state tournament pool play with a 3-0 shutout win over Corbin on Saturday.
No further game details were available.
Pool play continues Sunday.