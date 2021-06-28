The Warren County South all-stars piled up 23 hits in three innings en route to a 31-0 win over Franklin in the District 1 11-12 all-stars quarterfinals Monday at Ephraim White Park.
James Yarbrough had a huge day at the plate with a 4-for-5 effort that included a triple, a double and a pair of singles. Yarbrough drove in five runs and scored five times in the win.
Camden Page was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored for WC South. Justin Capps also went 3-for-5 with two doubles, five runs scored and two RBIs. Ethan York was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, and teammate Noah Rowland also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Also for WC South, Lukas Peterson was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs; Bryant Rogers went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Joseph Fentress was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs; Mason Cosby tallied two RBIs; Dylan Marr had a hit and scored twice; Ryley Oller was 1-for-2; Dylan Fair scored three runs and Zac Owsley scored twice.
On the mound, Bryant Rogers tossed two scoreless innings and struck out two. Dylan Marr finished up with a scoreless inning and struck out the side.
WC South moves on to play Warren County North in Tuesday's semifinals at Ephraim White Park. Game time is 7 p.m.
11s
Warren County South 11, Franklin 1
Tanner King hit a solo home run and teammates Brayden Hogue and Carter Meredith each tallied a triple in Warren County South's 11-1 win over Franklin in Monday's District 1 11-year-old all-stars quarterfinal game at Ephraim White Park.
Tyson Howell and Boston Howard each smacked a double for WC South.
On the mound, Carter Cooper fired three scoreless innings and Carter Meredith finished up with two innings of relief.
WC South will take on Bowling Green East in Tuesday's semifinals at Ephraim White Park. Game time is 4 p.m.