YOUTH BASEBALL WC South 11s advance to state title game Daily News Jul 19, 2022 The Warren County South 11-year-old all-star team advanced to the state championship with a 14-4 win over North Oldham on Tuesday at North Oldham Little League in La Grange.South used an eight-run fourth inning to secure the victory and improve to 4-0 in the tournament.Warren County finished with 13 hits. Wyatt Watson led the way with three hits. Jackson Bragg, Easton Kane and Max Lobb added two hits each. Thomas Fentress earned the win, pitching five innings.Warren County South is scheduled to face Lexington Eastern for the championship at 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday at North Oldham Little League in La Grange. Tags Little League State Tournament Warren County South North Oldham