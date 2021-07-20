The Warren County South 9-10 all-stars rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third inning, then shut down Bowling Green East over the final three innings to claim a 7-6 victory in Little League state tournament pool play Monday at Ephram White Park.
WC South trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the third before producing the game-winning rally. Jaxson Sneed led off with a single, then one out later Max Lobb also singled to put two runners on base. Sneed scored on an error and Lobb moved to third before scoring on Jaxon Griffin's RBI single.
From there, WC South relief pitcher Charlie Price set down BG East without allowing a base runner over the final three innings to secure the win.
BG East opened the scoring in the top of the first when Henry Phillips led off the game with a triple and then scored on a wild pitch. One out later, Easton Crawford drew a walk and eventually came around to score on Carson Butt's RBI groundout to put BG East up 2-0.
WC South responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. Easton Kane's ground ball was misplayed to bring in the first run, then another run scored on an error before Jakob Whalen brought in the final run with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the second, WS South extended its lead to 5-2 with a two-run rally. Lobb led off with a double, then scored on Griffin's RBI triple. Kane followed with an RBI single to score Griffin.
BG East erupted for four runs in the top of the third. Elliott Simpson opened the scoring with an RBI single, Brady Boyd delivered an RBI groundout and then Phillips capped the rally with a two-run single that put his team up 6-5.
Lobb paced WC South with a 3-for-4 day with a double and two runs scored, while Griffin was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Wyatt Watson added a 2-for-3 day, while Kane and Whalen each tallied an RBI.
Phillips was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead BG East. Blake Thomas added a 2-for-4 day with a double. Butt, Simpson and Boyd each tallied an RBI.
Both teams advance to Tuesday's state semifinals. BG East was slated to face Lexington Eastern at 3 p.m, while top seed WC South was slated to play at 5 p.m.
11-12s
Lexington Eastern 8, WC South 3
Lexington Eastern scored runs in each of the first four innings to top the Warren County South 11-12 all-stars 8-3 in state tournament pool play Monday at Ephram White Park.
Camden Page had a 2-for-3 day with a home run, a double and an RBI to lead WC South. Ryley Oller was 2-for-2 with a double, Dylan Marr went 2-for-3 and James Yarbrough added an RBI.
WC South advanced to the state semifinals and was set to face Nelson County in a 5 p.m. matchup at Ephram White Park.
11s
BG East 25, Prestonsburg 0
The Bowling Green East 11-year-old all-stars rolled past Prestonsburg for a 25-0 victory in state tournament pool play Monday at Ephram White Park.
BG East's Jett Reynolds had a two-run triple and Ja'Caurie Woodard tallied an RBI double in the win. No further scoring information was available.
BG East was slated to face Owensboro Southern in a state semifinal game Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Ephram White Park.