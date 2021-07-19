The Warren County South 9-10 all-stars rolled to a 19-4 win in three innings over Washington County in Little League state tournament pool play Sunday at Ephram White Park.
WC South’s Max Lobb was 4-for-4 with two triples, a double, four runs scored, two RBIs and had a stolen base. Teammate Easton Kane also went 4-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
Also for WC South, Jaxon Griffin was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base. Charlie Price had a triple and two RBIs, while WC South’s Kash Rowland tallied a double and two RBIs. Jaxson Sneed added two RBIs, while teammates Gavin Oller, Wyatt Watson and Jakob Whalen each tallied an RBI in the victory.