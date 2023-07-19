Warren County South’s 11-12 year-old All-Stars produced a pair of five-run innings en route to a 14-3 win against Washington County in the Little League state tournament semifinals on Tuesday in Lexington.
Will Roberts hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead WC South to Wednesday’s state championship game against Lexington Eastern.
Thomas Fentress also homered for WC South, Max Lobb and Jaxon Griffin each tallied a double, Wyatt Watson and Jakob Whalen each had two hits and Nate Oliver also tallied a single in the win.
Easton Shank, Lobb and Griffin combined for nine strikeouts while allowing only three hits in the victory.
11s
Adair County 4, BG East 3
Bowling Green’s chance of a late rally was spoiled by weather in the Little League 11-year-old All-Stars state tournament semifinals Tuesday in Lexington.
BG East had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning when the game was delayed by rain. Tournament officials declared the game complete since four innings had been played and by rule the contest could not be resumed the following day.
Dylan White went 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored a run, and Caleb Harbin also went 2-for-2 to pace BG East. Jake Young and Wyatt Scott added an RBI apiece, Chase Martin and Montana Reynolds each had a hit and scored a run, and Asa Buchanan, Pipes Gaines and Brady Boyd each chipped in with a hit.
Gaines pitched all five innings, allowing only two earned runs off four hits and no walks while striking out seven batters.