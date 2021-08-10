The Warren County South All-Stars found their batting stroke in a big way Tuesday in the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Regional, erupting for a nine-run outburst en route to a 10-0 win in five innings over Elmbrook (Wis.) in Whitestown, Ind.
The victory helped WC South stave off elimination in the double-elimination tournament and sets up a rematch against Hamilton (Ohio) West Side. WC South won the first matchup 2-1 in the tournament’s opening game Sunday. Game time is 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday with the broadcast on ESPN+.
WC South, held to four total hits in its first two games of regional play, broke free of that slump in a big way in the bottom of the third inning.
Camden Page got WC South started with a leadoff home run to open the third, then Joseph Fentress, Justin Capps and James Yarbrough each drew a walk to load the bases. Zac Owsley laid down a fielder’s choice bunt to plate a run, then bases-loaded walks to Ethan York, Ryley Oller and Dylan Fair forced in three more runs to make the score 5-0.
“We got to the third inning and he came back up to lead us off again and got a good count, then ran into one and hit it really well into right-center,” WC South manager Cary Page said of his son, Camden. “That just started it. The confidence – we’ve been struggling with the bats here – and once they found ‘Hey, we really can do this.’ We had a really good session today in practice before the game and you could see the tide kind of turning. I’m hoping it’s going to last.”
WC South’s Noah Rowland followed with a two-run double, Camden Page delivered an RBI single and Fentress capped the nine-run rally with an RBI double.
“We were just rolling,” Cary Page said. “Nine runs in an inning, we’ll take those all day.”
In the bottom of the fifth, WC South ended the game early via the 10-run rule. Camden Page stroked a one-out double, then Fentress followed with an RBI double to center that scored pinch runner Zac Owsley to end it.
Camden Page was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Fentress was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Lukas Peterson went 2-for-2 with a double and Noah Rowland was tallied a double and two RBIs. Owsley, York, Oller and Fair each chipped in with an RBI.
On the mound, Justin Capps tossed three scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five. Yarbrough followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while fanning four. Peterson finished by getting the last out.
“The umpire had a really tight zone and Justin just continued to dominate the zone,” Cary Page said. “It was awesome to watch. He just continued to pound it. And defensively we played really well. James Yarbrough, to lead off the game, made an unbelievable play over his head (in center field), a huge running play that ultimately could’ve changed the entire outcome of the game.”{&end}