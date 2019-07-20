Pitchers Camden Page and Mason Cosby combined to allow only two hits in six innings as Warren County South opened play in the Little League 9- and 10-year-old All Stars state tournament with a 5-0 win over Ashland on Saturday in Prestonsburg.
Page tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit while striking out six. Cosby worked the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit while striking out two. Page earned the win.
Page, WC South's leadoff hitter, was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. He reached base four times and scored a run.
Also for WC South, Justin Capps drove in a pair of runs. Sonny Price and Joseph Fentress each chipped in with an RBI.
WC South continues pool play in the state tournament Sunday against Letcher County. Game time is 10 a.m. CDT.
11-12s
Bowling Green East 12, North Oldham 1
Evan Schallert had a double, a triple and drove in three runs as Bowling Green East rolled to a 12-1 win over North Oldham in the Little League 11- and 12-year-old All Stars state tournament Saturday in Prestonsburg.
Schallert was 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for BG East.
Chaze Huff was 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in one for BG East. Jameson Napper also went 3-for-3 with three doubles and scored a run in the win.
Also for BG East, which tallied 16 hits in just four innings, Grayson Newman and Luke Idlett had two hits each and Sol Guyer and Harrison Yates finished with two RBIs apiece.
Huff started and pitched two innings for the win, allowing one earned run while striking out three. William Alexander finished up with two scoreless innings. He struck out three.
BG East continues pool play Sunday against Belfry. Game time is 10 a.m. CDT.
