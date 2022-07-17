The Warren County South 9- and 10-year-old all-star team improved to 1-1 in pool play at the state tournament with a 12-5 win over Paintsville on Sunday at North Oldham Little League in La Grange.
South built an 11-0 lead, scoring six runs in the first, and cruised from there.
Harrison Brownlee and Tyce Gaebler had three hits each, while Nate Oliver had two hits. Oliver, Gaebler, Marshall Johnson and DJ Morgan drove in two runs each.
With the win, South bounced back from an 8-2 loss to Lexington Eastern to open the tournament on Saturday. Eastern took control with a four-run first. Johnson, Cam James and John Miller Wade had one hit each.
WC South is scheduled to wrap up pool play against Adair County at 9 a.m. CDT Monday.
11s
Warren County South 23, Nelson County 0
South opened tournament play Saturday by scoring in every inning in a rout against Nelson County.
Easton Kane homered for Warren County, while Max Lobb had a triple and a double. Gavin Oller finished with a triple, with Jakob Whalen, Jaxon Griffin and Wyatt Watson adding a double each.
Warren County South faced Carroll County on Sunday in a game that wasn’t complete before press time. South is scheduled to wrap up pool play against South Central Floyd at 2:30 p.m. CDT Monday.