LEXINGTON -- The Warren County South 10-12 Little League All-Stars' quest for a third straight state championship came to an end with a 7-2 loss to Lexington Eastern in Wednesday’s championship game at Cardinal Run Park in Lexington.
Eastern jumped out to a big lead and was able to limit an explosive South offense to five hits to claim the title.
“Nobody wants to lose a championship game,” WC manager Jeff Lobb said. “The thing that I told them is don’t let this define you. In three years this team went 38-2. What baseball team do you see that goes 38-2? Two district championships and a district runner-up. Two state championships and one state runner-up. Who can say they did that in three years of Little League? There have been a couple of teams from our area that have been past this point, but not a lot.”
South claimed the state titles in 8-10-year-old division in 2021 and the 9-11 division last season -- with both titles the final stop for the All-Stars. A berth to the Great Lakes Region -- and a chance to get one step away from next month’s Little League World Series -- awaited the winner of Wednesday’s game.
“To do something like that, when you are talking about a world-wide tournament, being able to be the best team in your state to get to regionals and then the best team out the region to be able to go to the World Series, it’s like winning a lottery ticket,” Lobb said. “We had the good picks. The numbers fell a little different today.”
South outscored its opponents 46-7 in the four state tournament games prior to Wednesday’s title game, but Eastern was able to turn things around with a quick start in the title tilt.
Warren County stranded a pair of runners in the first and the second, with Eastern getting a run in the bottom of the first and adding three in the second that included a two-run double from Parker Oakley.
Eastern added three more runs in the third to stretch the advantage to 7-0.
South broke through with two runs in the fourth -- including an RBI single by Wyatt Watson -- but was unable to get any closer. Warren County finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight.
“There were a couple of times where we just weren’t able to take advantage of certain situations that we were in, but that’s baseball,” Lobb said. “They’ve got a great team. They’ve got good pitchers.
“Our pitchers pitched well. We just didn’t win today. They played better than we did. If my team goes and we lose a game because of things that we did wrong, then we have something to be disappointed about. If the other team goes in and wins the game, you just need to take your hats off to them and tell them good job and that they were the better team that day.”
Will Roberts finished with two hits and a run scored for Warren County, while Jakob Whalen had a hit and a run scored, and Thomas Fentress had a hit and an RBI.
Lobb said the team is disappointed right now, but he hopes they will be able to appreciate the special run they made in the last three years.
“In three days from now, a week from now, the pain from this game will go away but the memory of everything we did to get to this point will be there,” Jeff Lobb said. “I told them going into this game -- the one thing I don’t want them to have was regrets. I don’t think they will have regrets. I don’t even think they will have regrets about this game. They worked to get through district. They did everything we asked of them. They gave up their summer to get ready to do something like this.
“... We just faced a team that was better than us today. We didn’t lose. That team won and hat's off to them.”
WCS 000 200 -- 2 5 1
LE 133 00X -- 7 8 1
WP: Clickner LP: Lobb.