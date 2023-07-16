LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL WC South rolls in state opener By the Daily News Jul 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Warren County South 10-12 Little League All-Stars cruised to a 13-0 win over North Oldham in the opening round of the state tournament on Saturday in Lexington.Easton Shank had a three-run homer during a nine-run fourth inning that allowed South to take control. Shank also singled in the inning.Will Roberts added a double and a single, while Max Lobb and Nate Oliver had two hits each.Shank and Lobb combined on the shutout. BG East 14, Corbin 2, 9-11 year-oldBowling Green East used a seven-run fifth to take control and roll to the win in the opening game of pool play on Saturday.Wyatt Scott, Brannon Davis and Jake Young all had triples, while Asa Buchanan added a double.Brady Boyd picked up the win, pitching three scoreless innings.{&end} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Little League Warren County South Bowling Green East Baseball Sports Recommended for you