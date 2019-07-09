OWENSBORO – Camden Page looked every bit capable of carrying Warren County South’s all-stars to a victory simply on the strength and accuracy of his right arm Tuesday at Country Heights Park.
Page’s teammates made sure that was not necessary against Owensboro Southern with a crisp and nearly flawless effort on defense and a couple of crooked-number rallies to boost WC South to a 9-2 victory in the 9- and 10-year-old District 1 Tournament championship game.
The win earned WC South a trip to Prestonsburg for the state tournament later this month.
Page kept Owensboro Southern completely in check for four innings as WC South built a four-run lead.
When Owensboro did finally break through in the fifth with its first hit followed by WC South’s first and only error to plate a run, the WC South all-stars responded emphatically with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the inning to put the game out of reach.
Page didn’t quite make it to the end, leaving after 5 1/3 innings, but he did more than enough for a well-deserved win after allowing just two runs (one earned) off two hits while striking out six.
“Camden Page threw an absolute wonderful game,” WC South coach Jason Price said. “I mean, he is a great ballplayer.”
WC South put the pressure on right from the start, as Page led off the game with a triple but was promptly tagged out at home trying to score on a wild pitch.
It didn’t matter, as Joseph Fentress followed by drawing a walk, moved up on a wild pitch and then took two more bases – including home – on a pair of throwing errors. Dylan Marr added an RBI double and Ryley Oller brought in another run when his grounder was misplayed for an error as WC South staked Page to an early three-run lead.
WC South added another run in the third when Sonny Price led off with a single and scored when Bryant Rogers’ sacrifice bunt was misplayed for a throwing error – one of six errors for Owensboro Southern.
Page dominated for most of the game before Owensboro Southern’s Tucker Evans ended the no-hit bid by leading off the top of the fifth with a clean double to center field and later scored on an error.
WC South responded in a big way in the fifth. Justin Capps led off with a triple, then Fentress walked and stole second before Price drove them both in with a two-run single. Price stayed busy, swiping second and then moving to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Oller’s RBI single. Two more runs came around, both scoring on another wild pitch, to cap the five-run outburst.
“I think we had two outs when we scored a couple of those runs and had a batter up at the plate with two strikes and he put the ball in play,” Price said. “In 9- and 10-year-old baseball, you’ve got to put the ball in play.”
Page left with one out in the sixth and Owensboro Southern did push another run across with a bases-loaded walk before WC South’s Mason Cosby closed it out by inducing a fly-ball out with the bases still loaded.
“Just really proud of these boys,” Price said. “They’re an ultimate great group of kids. And we have an unbelievable coaching staff – I can’t say enough about them, they’ve been absolutely wonderful. And it takes a lot to do this.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.