The Warren County South All-Stars' run to the Little League World Series came to a sudden and disappointing end Wednesday when the team was forced to forfeit an elimination game due to a positive COVID-19 test from among the team.
WC South had been a few hours away from facing Hamilton (Ohio) West Side in the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Regional on Wednesday afternoon in Whitestown, Ind. Just after lunch after morning batting practice and less than an hour before the team was set to leave the hotel and head back to the ballpark, WC South manager Cary Page got the call from a Little League International representative with news of the positive test conducted in New Jersey.
"We tested for intake on Friday and everybody came back negative," Page said during a phone interview Wednesday. "We tested on Sunday and that was the positive test that we got, then we tested again yesterday on Tuesday and they haven't gotten that result back yet. Any positive test trumps anything, so that's it. It was very final."
Page said the threat of a positive test forcing a withdrawal is something all the teams in the tournament have had to face.
"We knew the rules coming into it," Page said. "As coaches we discussed it multiple times, saying the biggest (opponent) that we're going to fight is COVID. We were confident with baseball and still very confident the next two days were going to be our day. We really liked where we were at. But like I said, we knew the rules going into it and unfortunately it got us.
"Honestly, we're not going to be the last ones. There will be somebody that tests positive going into Williamsport (the Pennsylvania site of the Little League World Series), if not multiples. It's just the way it is right now with how it's going through the country right now and how they're testing. We will see more casualties, I'm sure."
WC South, which dominated competition in the state tournament held last month at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green, seemed to have turned the corner after a slow start in the Great Lakes Regional.
The Kentucky state champions survived the opening game for a 2-1 win over West Hamilton – the team it was set to face in a rematch Wednesday – despite producing just two hits. Another two-hit effort the following day cost WC South in a 5-1 loss to Hinsdale (Ill.), putting the team on the brink of elimination.
But on Tuesday, WC South got back to its customary high-scoring ways. The team dominated in a 10-0 win over Elmbrook (Wis.) that was shortened due to the 10-run mercy rule. WC South's Camden Page was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Fentress was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Lukas Peterson went 2-for-2 with a double and Noah Rowland tallied a double and two RBIs. Zac Owsley, Ethan York, Ryley Oller and Dylan Fair each chipped in with an RBI.
On the mound, Justin Capps tossed three scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five. James Yarbrough followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while fanning four. Lukas Peterson finished by getting the last out.
"We're one of the very few teams in the tournament that will end their season on a win," Page said. "We actually discussed with the boys prior to the test result yesterday that we haven't shown them the best version of us. And even after yesterday's game, I don't think they've seen the best version but at least they've seen a better version of us.
"We were really trending in the right direction, and it's tough that it had to end this way. The boys really put a ton of hard work into it. It's emotionally exhausting. It's terribly taxing on the boys and I'm heartbroken for them, for their families, everybody who put so much effort into it. And for their fans and all the support we got back home and throughout the state of Kentucky – it really meant a lot to us. We hate to go out like that."
Page and his son, Camden, were among the WC South contingent already heading back to Bowling Green from Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. Sometime soon, Page said the squad, coaches, family and friends will reunite one more time to celebrate a stellar season.
"We're definitely going to get together," Page said. "We've got to celebrate these kids. It's really tough."