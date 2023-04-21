White bass

Dave Baker, editor of Kentucky Afield Magazine, holds a chunky white bass caught recently from the Salt River above Taylorsville Lake. The spring white bass spawning runs are peaking across Kentucky. The best fishing of the year for the species is occurring now.

 KENTUCKY AFIELD

The rapid cast-and-catch of springtime white bass fishing strikes a deep nerve within Kentuckians -- and has for many decades. Catching white bass during their spring spawning runs is as white hot and full of fun as any fishing found.

– Author Lee McClellan is a nationally award-winning associate editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, the official publication of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He is a life-long hunter and angler, with a passion for smallmouth bass fishing.