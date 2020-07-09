Bowling Green’s Mason Williams held a share of eighth place after Wednesday’s opening round of the Kentucky Boys Junior Amateur golf tournament held at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
Williams, a rising junior at Greenwood, fired a 1-under par 71 and tallied six birdies on the day.
Woodburn’s Chase Wilson, a rising junior at Franklin-Simpson, tied for 32nd after the opening round with a 3-over 75.
Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship, a rising sophomore at Allen County-Scottsville, and Bowling Green rising sophomore Charlie Reber both shot 5-over 77 to tie for 52nd after the first round.
Alvaton’s Michael Lang, a rising sophomore at Greenwood, was tied for 85th after shooting a 15-over 87.
In the boys’ 14 and under division, Bowling Green rising freshman Reed Richey was in second place after the opening round after firing a 1-under 71. Alvaton’s Jacob Lang, a rising freshman at Greenwood, was sixth with a 5-over 77.
The tournament continues with Thursday’s final round.
