Western Kentucky's Dawson McDaniel shot a 6-under par 138 to claim a one-stroke win in the the Bluegrass College Amateur held at Bardstown County Club-Maywood.
McDaniel, a rising redshirt junior at WKU, is a South Warren graduate. After shooting a first-round 69 on Wednesday, McDaniel again fired a 69 to earn the victory.
Recent Allen County-Scottsville graduate Owen Stamper, who will play collegiately at Middle Tennessee State, finished second with a 5-under 139. Stamper shot a 66 on Thursday.
Bowling Green's CM Mixon, a rising sophomore at Louisville, was third with an even-par 144. Mixon fired a 69 on Thursday.
Western Kentucky rising senior Chase Landrum, a Glasgow graduate, finished fourth with a 3-over 147.
Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey won the girls' 15-18 division in the Bluegrass Junior Am by two strokes with a 22-over 166.
Bowling Green's Tyler Earnhart was eighth in the boys' 15-18 division with a 14-over 158.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.