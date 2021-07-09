Woodburn's Conleigh Wilson claimed a two-stroke victory in the girls' 15-18 division after a Bluegrass Tour Junior Series event held Thursday at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin.
Wilson fired a 5-over par 75 to claim the win. Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce tallied a runner-up finish with a 77, while Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes tied for third with an 87.
Russellville's Elijah Forbes posted a runner-up finish in the boys' 15-18 division after firing a 6-over 77. Rockfield's Brayden Bond was third with a 78, while three Bowling Green golfers -- Brett Hazelip, Max Bewley and Dalton Hogan -- tied for fourth with 80s. Bowling Green's Brennen Smith (84) and Rockfield's Josh Kelley (99) also competed in the event.
In the boys' 12-14 division, Glasgow's Bo Shelton notched a two-stroke victory with a 3-over 74. Scottsville's Eli Stamper was second with a 76, while Bowling Green's Miles Deaton (85) and Scottsville's Peyton West (95) also played Thursday.
Alvaton's Alex Luttrell won the girls' 14 and under division with a 21-over 93, followed by Auburn's Emma Fitzgerald (100) and Scottsville's Ella Anderson (112).
Bowling Green's Ryan Sullivan shot a 22-over 58 to win the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division.
Bowling Green's Eli Wade won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by one stroke with a 7-over 43.
In the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris won with a 38, followed by runner-up Adrian Bewley (39) and fourth-place finisher John Miller Wade (51).