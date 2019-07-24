James Yarbrough pitched a four-inning perfect game and tallied five runs batted in to lead Warren County South’s 9- and 10-year-old All-Stars to an 18-0 win over North Oldham in the Little League state tournament semifinals Wednesday in Prestonsburg.
Yarbrough earned the win after his complete-game effort, finishing with five strikeouts. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBIs.
Camden Page went 3-for-4 at the plate with a homer and a triple for WC South, which finished with 13 hits in the victory. Justin Capps also had three hits, including a triple, scored three runs and drove in two. He also stole a base.
Joseph Fentress, Sonny Price and Mason Cosby added RBIs for WC South, which plays Ashland for the state championship Thursday in Prestonsburg. Game time is 5 p.m. CDT.
11-12s
Bowling Green East 21, Russell 1
Evan Schallert hit for the cycle and Luke Idlett also had four hits as Bowling Green East rolled to a 21-1 win over Russell in the 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars state tournament semifinals Wednesday in Prestonsburg.
Schallert, batting leadoff for BG East, homered, tripled, doubled and had a single en route to a four-RBI day.
Luke Idlett had a 4-for-4 day with four runs scored and four RBIs. William Alexander also tallied a huge day at the plate for BG East, finishing a 3-for-3 effort with a home run and two doubles. Alexander had four RBIs.
Also for BG East, Jackson Idlett was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Chaze Huff was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sol Guyer added a double and two RBIs for BG East, which finished with 19 hits in the four-inning game.
Alexander started and got the win, allowing one earned run in an inning of work. Grayson Newman and Whitt Glosick combined for three scoreless innings in relief, finishing with two strikeouts apiece.
BG East will face Lexington Eastern for the state championship at 5 p.m. CDT Thursday in Prestonsburg.
