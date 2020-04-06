Last month marked 18 years since I was first hired as a sportswriter at the Daily News.
That’s a lot of games, and a lot of great moments, over nearly two decades. It makes whittling down this list to just five games nearly impossible, with so many moments left out.
Moments like Crystal Kelly’s senior day performance, Mary Taylor Cowles’ opening night as Western Kentucky women’s basketball head coach beating top-10 ranked Louisiana Tech, state championships for Bowling Green boys’ soccer, Bowling Green boys’ basketball, South Warren football and Allen County-Scottsville softball – along with heartbreaking state title losses by Franklin-Simpson girls’ basketball, ACS girls’ basketball and Warren East softball (twice) – were all considered.
Ultimately, I chose these five because of the significance in the moment – and in most cases beyond – continue to resonate long after the game was complete.
Here is my list, in no particular order, of the five best games I have covered.
Nov. 10, 2019 – Titans rally to beat Kansas City
I’ve covered a lot of Tennessee Titans games in my time at the Daily News and there have been plenty of highlights – an overtime thriller against Detroit, Derrick Henry’s 99-yard run against Jacksonville, and Vince Young’s comeback drive against Arizona – but recency bias takes me back to last season and the game where I think the 2019 Titans truly arrived.
Tennessee rallied from an earlier 10-0 deficit and a 29-20 deficit with seven minutes left, but needed a blocked field goal as time expired to hold on for a 35-32 win over Kansas City. It was a game full of huge plays, with Ryan Tannehill matching KC’s Patrick Mahomes play for play.
The game included a patented long touchdown run by Henry, a jump pass by Mahomes to Mecole Hardiman that turned into a 63-yard touchdown and a long fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tennessee’s Rashaan Evans.
Each big play was topped by another exciting moment, culminating with Josh Kalu’s blocked field goal as time expired.
Little did everyone know this game would be a preview of the AFC title game, with Kansas City getting revenge en route to a Super Bowl victory over San Francisco.
Nov. 23, 2012 – Bowling Green beats John Hardin 14-13 in 5A semifinals
The Purples entered with a 28-game win streak, seeking a second straight 5A championship, but it all looked bleak late into the fourth quarter with BG trailing 13-6.
That’s when Kevin Wallace reached into his bag of tricks.
Bowling Green scored on a 74-yard hook-and-ladder play with Devin Hayes hitting Nacarius Fant for a 7-yard gain before Fant flipped it to Blake Pillow – who raced 67 yards to the end zone. If that moment wasn’t enough of a “Wow,” Wallace opted not to go for the extra point and a tie, he chose to give for a two-point conversion, with Hayes hitting Fant in the right flat for the lead.
“Roll the dice, baby,” Wallace said following the win. “Everybody in the building probably knew we were going to throw it to Nacarius. Who cares? We were playing with a backup snapper, who happens to be my son. There was no way I was going to let him snap an extra point that we had to have to tie it. I’d rather have the ball in the hands of Nacarius than Cameron Wallace. I love him ... but it’s true.”
Bowling Green would go on to win the state title against Cooper the next week, and every time the Purples have tried a trick play since I can’t help but think about that trick play against John Hardin with the season on the line.
March 15, 2010 – Kentucky beats Mississippi State in overtime to win the SEC title
I guess I should begin this memory by first apologizing to current WKU men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury. I’m sure this is a memory that is still a sore spot, but I had to include it because whenever I am asked what is the loudest crowd I have ever heard – I always answer with DeMarcus Cousins’ putback at the horn to force overtime against Mississippi State in the 2010 SEC Tournament championship game.
The very partisan Kentucky crowd erupted like no other crowd I’ve heard before or since that day in Nashville, creating a moment that you couldn’t help but appreciate as Cousins was there to finish at the horn after John Wall’s desperation shot fell short. Watching Wall and the rest of his teammates run down the court and pile on to Cousins in celebration following the basket is one of those joyous occasions that you can’t help but etch in your memory.
While it wasn’t a game-ender – Kentucky still had to win in overtime – it was an unforgettable moment and a piece of history that I’m proud to say I saw in person.
April 18, 2009 – Bowling Green Hot Rods opening night at Bowling Green Ballpark
If you know me, then you know baseball is my favorite sport so it was a pretty special moment to see minor league baseball arrive with the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ first home game in 2009.
The game itself may not have been much, as Bowling Green beat Kannapolis 8-4, but it was the atmosphere that made this so special. A crowd of 6,886 seemed to hang on every pitch, as the Hot Rods pulled away late – with future Major Leaguer Tim Beckham leading the offensive charge.
There have been plenty of great moments at Bowling Green Ballpark since, including the Midwest League championship in 2018, but that night in April still stands out for me because it was the beginning of a new era in local sports – the chance to enjoy a summer evening at the ballpark and see MLB stars of tomorrow.
June 8, 2008 – Greenwood beats North Laurel 6-5 to win a second straight state softball title
I’ve been fortunate to see a lot of great softball in this area, personally covering three state championships and a pair of runner-ups. This game is the one that sticks out the most, full of gutsy performances and dramatic moments.
It was Greenwood’s one true test on the way to a state title repeat, with North Laurel taking a 2-0 lead in the first and a 5-4 lead in the second before Rachel Riley settled down to cap her storied career with another win in the circle. Riley’s performance also was the final chapter in a season that began with the star pitcher on the sidelines rehabbing from a preseason ACL injury.
And then there was the go-ahead home run by senior Amanda Bailey. Bailey hit a fly ball to left that sailed over the fence, but didn’t stop North Laurel’s left fielder from desperately trying to make the catch – crashing through the temporary fence and falling to the ground.
There were plenty of memorable moments throughout Greenwood’s two-year run, but this is the game – and the home run – I always think of when I reflect on this team’s accomplishments.
