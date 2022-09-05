Multi-platinum entertainer Trace Adkins visited Kentucky Downs for the first time on Labor Day and gave the one-of-a-kind racetrack in Franklin a thumbs up.
Adkins was on hand as the Official Music Ambassador for the 2022 FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs, with the award-winning, Grand Ole Opry member autographing the guitars that serve as trophies for the track’s graded stakes and the Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey Music City Stakes.
“I remember when I was a little kid watching my daddy get dressed up because he was going to the horse races in Hot Springs. He used to go to Oaklawn Park,” Adkins said. “I grew up in the northwest corner of Louisiana, and that was the closest track at the time. As soon as I was old enough, I started going to the horse races with my dad. I just love to go to the horse racing. I like to see the ponies run. On the road, I’ve had the opportunity to go to a lot of tracks around the country. If I’m in town on a Saturday and they have a track, I go.
“This is my first time to be here. I was telling my kids driving up here -- I brought two of my daughters here today -- I said, ‘I can’t believe I’ve lived in Nashville for 30 years now and this is the first time I’ve been to Kentucky Downs.’ It’s a great little track. It’s a neat track. I mean, it’s a very unique track. First of all, it’s just turf, and it’s got that sharp first turn down there. I’ve never seen a track like this.”
When he was asked about signing the guitars as trophies, Adkins said, “I thought, ‘Great! Who’s paying for the guitars?’ Not me. ‘Sure, I’ll sign ’em.’ I think it’s kind of cool.”
Adkins also stars in the FOX country music drama MONARCH, alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. The multi-generational series about America’s fictional first family of country music premieres on Sunday, Sept. 11. Adkins then will appear on the Academy of Country Music Honors broadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 13, on FOX (7 p.m.), performing his cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive” from MONARCH.
“It was almost like having a real job,” he said of filming the show. “I had to get up Monday through Friday every day and go to the set, learn my lines, do this whole thing — pretend to be an actor. Might be the closest thing to a real job I’ve had for 40 years. I loved every minute of it. It was great. I’m excited about the show coming out. I hope people like it. I think they will. Just a wonderful cast that I had the opportunity to work with, but music is the star of the show.”
Adkins, who lives south of Nashville, said he expected to be leaving the track with two new racing fans in his daughters.
“I’m at the horse races and sharing with them what I love about horse racing,” he said. “Now they’re hooked, too, I think.”
DG Derby: Kitodan ($43.48) gives Foster first graded victory
Eric Foster won the biggest race of his training career as 20-1 shot Kitodan took command with an eighth-mile to go en route to a four-length victory over Grand Sonata in the $750,000 Big Ass Fans Dueling Grounds Derby at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs.
The 11-race card was staged Monday after being postponed from Sunday following severe weather on Saturday that forced Kentucky Downs to call off the final four races that day.
“After worrying all week about the weather and the turf, I just knew we had him ready,” Foster said, adding of co-owner Doug Miller: “Doug always says, ‘I just want to be prepared for when everything goes right’ and I always repeat it back to him. With my guys, my partners, they don’t care to get beat. It doesn’t hurt them as bad as it does me and that helps me to do a better job. I just can’t hardly talk. I’ve never lost my voice like this, so apparently, I was pretty excited.”
Foster, who trains at Ellis Park and his farm near Owensboro, won his first graded stakes, by far his biggest payday as Kitodan picked up $432,450 and the Trace Adkins-signed guitar trophy that goes to the winners of Kentucky Downs’ graded stakes.
Foster and his partners — his wife Brooklyn, Miller and Bill Wargel — claimed Kitodan for $80,000 out of an allowance/optional claiming race May 15 at Churchill Downs. The race before he had won Turfway Park’s $200,000 Rushaway Stakes for trainer Mike Maker, who had claimed the horse for $35,000. In his first start for his latest owners, Kitodan promptly won Churchill Downs’ $200,000 Audubon Stakes on June 4 to give Foster his first stakes victory of any kind.
Obviously Kitodan, who had been a $9,000 yearling, topped that Monday.
Jockey Gerardo Corrales had Kitodan reserved in ninth early on in the full field of twelve 3-year-olds, then passed half the field in the 5/16-mile stretch on his way to the dominate victory. Kitodan closed into soft opening fractions that were the norm for the day on a turf course rated good. Double Clutch led through the first quarter-mile in 25.63 seconds, the half in 52.29 and six furlongs in 1:17.62. The 1 5/16-mile race was timed in 2:15.41, with Kitodan paying $43.48 to win as the seventh choice.
"He's a nice horse,” Corrales said. “I had a lot of confidence in my horse. When I put him in the clear, I had a lot of horse. Lot of class. He's a nice 3-year-old. No trouble. Once I put him in the clear, he was fantastic.”
Jockey Tyler Gaffalione said of runner-up Grand Sonata’s performance: “I was really proud of his effort today. I got in tight a couple of times but he never shied away. It’s a shame the winner got away from us because he did run such a good race.”
None of the horses prominent in the early stages were around at the end. Grand Sonata came from sixth to finish second, with Mount Rundle another 3 1/2 lengths back in third and a head in front of Always Above in fourth.
Dripping Gold, 3-2 favorite Ready to Purrform, Speaking Scout, Double Clutch, Running Bee, Red Run, Tallahatchie Bridge and Western River completed the order of finish. Russian Tank and Camp David were scratched.
After the Audubon, Kitodan finished fourth on Churchill Downs’ American Derby that was taken off the turf. He then finished fifth, beaten only 2 1/2 lengths, against older horses in Ellis Park’s Henderson Turf Mile.
“We know he’s better long,” Foster said. “The last race at Churchill, of course, was off the turf on the dirt, so that was very hard. We wanted to try him because we knew he would give a good effort, but probably not as good as he is on turf. This is the second time we’ve got to run him on the turf against 3-year-olds, and he’s getting stronger. Bill ran into (Mike) Maker in the stakes room at Churchill and he told him that the distance was going to be on our side. That was before we ran in the Audubon. He’s just proven he wants to go longer.”
Kitodan now is 6-1-3 in 15 starts, earning a total of $779,641 for a variety of owners.
“The stars were aligned today,” Miller said, adding of being the third No. 4 horse to win on the card, “We were the Holy Ghost horse today. Bill and I, we’re two small grain farmers from Gallatin County, southeastern Illinois. We live in the same county. We’ve been lifelong friends and we started partnering about a year and a half ago. Things have gotten great since we got with Eric.”
Miller said he had lost every race betting up until Kitodan. Not only did he cash at the windows, but there’s his cut of the purse money. “It feels good,” he said. And he knows where part of the money is going, adding, “I’m buying a Big Ass fan.”
The Dueling Grounds Derby was Foster’s seventh graded stakes appearance. Asked how it felt to beat Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, he said, “I don’t know if I can outrun Todd in a footrace, but I know my horse outrun his horse today.”
Asked what’s next, Foster said: “Go home, get your voice back, go to Indiana tomorrow and Wednesday, back up here Thursday and back up here Saturday for another big race.”
Foster hopes to add to his graded stakes tally Saturday with Johnny Unleashed in the $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint (G2) and $62,500 claim Recoded in the $1 million Mint Ladies Sprint (G3).
Vergara gives Motion first KY Downs stakes win since 2017
Vergara outdueled Skims by a head to win the $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks at Kentucky Downs on Labor Day.
The outcome gave 2021 Eclipse Award-winning jockey Joel Rosario, last year’s meet champion with a record-smashing 17 victories, his first stakes win on his first day riding at the FanDuel Meet. Rosario rode at Saratoga on Thursday and Saturday, Kentucky Downs’ first two days. With Kentucky Downs’ Sunday card postponed until Monday because of Saturday’s inclement weather, Rosario gave up riding Saratoga’s closing-day program to be in Kentucky.
“It was great to have Joel ride her,” winning trainer Graham Motion said by phone. “He gave her a super ride. I was concerned if she wanted to go that far, but clearly she handled the distance, no trouble. I’m tickled to win a race like that. It’s been a while since I’ve done that out there at Kentucky Downs.”
Motion’s last stakes victory at Kentucky Downs came in 2017 with Miss Temple City in the Grade 3 Ladies Sprint, which then was worth $350,000.
Vergara sat just behind pacesetter Turnerloose, who set opening fractions on the good turf course of 25.40 seconds and 50.67. Rosario guided Vergara to the front and slowed down the pace to 1:16.11 for six furlongs into the sweeping far turn, while Turnerloose stayed on as Beechnut Trophy and Skims ran into contention.
Leaving the turn, Skims loomed on the outside as Vergara cut the corner in a mile timed in 1:42.46. Skims got the best of a stubborn Turnerloose in mid-stretch, and from there it was an all-out tussle to the finish line. Vergara finished the 1 5/16 miles in 2:14.95 and paid $10.96 to win.
“She broke really well,” Rosario said. “I thought I was going to be laying second or third or whatever (for longer). But then she put herself in the front nicely. Just like Graham said, ‘Just let her be happy.’ And she was happy there. When that horse came to us, it looked like that horse would get by. But she was game and she came back and got ’em. She ran really well. Every step of the way, she was just there for me the whole time, relaxed, just looking around. I was just a passenger.”
Said Julien Leparoux, rider of second-place Skims: "She ran a good race. We got in front, about half-a-length in front, and the other filly came back on the inside. I got in front a little bit before the eighth pole until about the sixteenth. The last sixteenth of a mile, (Rosario's) filly came back on us. But she ran a good race."
California Angel came on late to finish 2 1/2 lengths back in third, another three-quarters of a length ahead of 6-5 favorite New Year's Eve, who had only one horse beat in the early going. Rounding out the field were Beechnut Trophy, Turnerloose, Fancy Martini, Silverleaf, Sequist, Heavenly Hellos and Princess Pauline.
California Angel, a $5,500 2-year-old purchase last year, won her debut at Kentucky Downs last year and then captured Keeneland’s Grade 2 Jessamine in her next start. She came into this race off of a six-month layoff since finishing second in a turf stakes at New Orleans' Fair Grounds Race Course.
“I was very pleased,” trainer George Leonard said of California Angel, “She ran hard. Just her first race back off a long layoff, you’ve got to be pleased with that. Wanted to win. But the odds are against you, but she ran a heck of a race.”
Vergara, a daughter of Noble Mission out of the Street Cry mare Figure of Beauty, now is 3-1-2 in eight starts, earning $425,933 with the $291,400 payday. In her last start, she finished second by a head in Woodbine’s Grade 3 Ontario Colleen.
“She ran super last time and she’s been pretty consistent, really, and she’s pretty adaptable,” Motion said. “She’s run anywhere from a mile last time to more than a mile and a quarter today… Having Joel was huge. I think that made a big difference.”