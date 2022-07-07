Nate Cunningham couldn't resist the chance to come home to pitch one last time – even if it did feel a little strange at first.
Cunningham, a Greenwood High School graduate playing for the Ohio Valley League's Franklin Duelers this season, admits it took a short time to adjust to the team's new home field this season – at South Warren High School.
"It was a little weird at first, but now I'm familiar with it so it doesn't really feel any certain way," Cunningham said. "But at first it definitely brought back a lot of memories, for sure."
Cunningham spent plenty of time pitching at South Warren in his high school days as a Gator, and even ended his prep career on the Spartans' home field after firing a complete game in Greenwood's 2-0 loss to South in the District 14 tournament semifinals back in 2018.
Now it's his home park, and the left-handed pitcher is thrilled to be playing once more in his hometown.
"It's our local team," Cunningham said. "I like to be home and take the summer as a chance to see my family. It conveniently worked out this year that they moved the team to Bowling Green, so I was able to stay at home and I also get to work and play at the same time in my hometown."
Cunningham, who pitches collegiately at Kentucky Wesleyan, has played a big role in the Duelers' success this season. Entering Friday night's road matchup against the Hoptown Hoppers, Franklin – which plans to rebrand and rename the team next season and stay in Bowling Green – sits second in the OVL South Division standings at 18-11 overall, two games behind current leader Full Count Rhythm.
Strictly a reliever in college during his four years at Kentucky Wesleyan, Cunningham started out in the bullpen with the Duelers but has moved into a starting role.
"We've asked him to start and he's done a phenomenal job for us," Duelers manager Kyle Schexnayder said. "He's probably going to stay in a starter role for us, especially coming down to the stretch because arms are getting limited, guys are getting tired and he seems to still have it in the tank."
This season, Cunningham has appeared in six games for Franklin, posting a 2-0 record over 20 innings with a 3.15 ERA. He's struck out 14 batters while walking just six. Cunningham went five innings in his last start against the Rhythm on July 3, earning a no-decision.
The workload is an marked increase for Cunningham, who tallied just 12 innings in 11 appearances this past season for KWC. He's already surpassed the innings total of his entire collegiate career – 16 – this summer for Franklin.
"It's great for my game," Cunningham said. "When you can build from one outing to the next and pick up on things, and then go back out again knowing that you're going to get to go back out and play – at Wesleyan we have a competitive staff and it's hard to earn a spot out there and get consistent innings."
Cunningham credits good defense behind him and good run support for the success he's having with the Duelers.
Schexnayder thinks there's a little more to it than that.
"Nate's an awesome kid, he comes from an awesome family," Schexnayder said. "He's one of those kids who's done everything I've asked him to do. He fills the zone up. He's not an overly hard thrower, but he's got really good off-speed and commands the zone and commands the mound extremely well. You can see why he's been so successful. It's not about how hard you throw or what you throw, if you throw strikes good things can happen."
As a senior, Cunningham is one of the older players on the Duelers' roster. That has placed an expectation of leadership on him, a role Cunningham has been happy to fill.
"As far as the mental side of the game, I think I've been able to help a lot of the guys," Cunningham said. "It's hard coming from high school to college. Everyone's great here, if you're not good you don't get to this level. Sometimes you can go out there and have your best game and still get hit. That's just a part of it."
Cunningham isn't ready to hang up his cleats yet. He plans to take advantage of the extra year of college eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and return for one more season at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Right now, he's focused on helping his team continue to win in the OVL.
"I'm just going out there and soaking up every minute that I can and having as much fun and reminiscing along the way," Cunningham said. "I'm thankful and very blessed to be able to be in the game for this long and I'm taking every opportunity that I can to get back between the lines before it's all said and done."