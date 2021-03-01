Former Western Kentucky women's basketball star Sharae Mansfield is set to receive an honor from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
The KHSAA will induct its Class of 2020 into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame presented by Roberts Insurance on July 24 at the Embassy Suites Lexington.
The banquet, originally scheduled for May 2020, was postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 12-member Class of 2020 will be the 33rd inducted into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame, and consists of former high school coaches, athletes, officials, administrators, and contributors; and will bring the total number of honorees in the Hall of Fame to 491.
Mansfield, the 1997 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kentucky, averaged 18 points per game as a senior to lead DuPont Manual to a 26-3 record while receiving Third Team All-America accolades from Parade Magazine. A preseason Second Team All-America selection by Street & Smith in 1996, Mansfield helped the Lady Crimsons to a runner-up finish in the Seventh Region as a junior by averaging 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds with 145 blocks en route to her first of two-straight All-State nods from the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Mansfield went on to play at WKU, where she helped lead the Lady Toppers to 88 victories during her four seasons (1997-01), including NCAA Tournament appearances in 1998 and 2000. Mansfield totaled 1,804 points and 1,000 rebounds during her collegiate career, making her just the second player in program history to top 1,000 in both categories.
Mansfield was selected by the Houston Comets in the third round of the 2001 WNBA Draft and transitioned to coaching after injuries slowed her professional career. In 2007, Mansfield was inducted into the DuPont Manual Hall of Fame.
The other 2020 inductees are:
• Charlie Adkins (Coach/Paintsville)
• Greg Buckner (Athlete/University Heights)
• Donnis Butcher (Athlete/Meade Memorial)
• Joey Couch (Athlete/Paintsville)
• Gary Dearborn (Contributor/Harrison County & Pendleton County)
• Sam Harp (Coach/Danville)
• Robert Joe “Bob” Lynch (Athlete/Ashland Blazer)
• Bart Rison (Coach & Official/Montgomery County)
• Chrissy Roberts (Athlete/Eminence)
• Bob Stacey (Coach & Official/Boyd County)
• Adriane Diamond Travis (Athlete/Marshall County)
Commented