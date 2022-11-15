Coach John Calipari’s team was ranked No. 1 in The Sporting News preseason poll, and TSN college basketball writer/analyst Mike DeCourcy knows that is a little higher than some other preseason predictions for Kentucky.
“But Kentucky has a foundational player in Oscar (Tshiebwe), and they can surround him with the right players to be a significant team on defense,” DeCourcy said during an appearance at the Louisville Quarterback Club.
“Gonzaga is going to be good on defense, but I don’t see its defense changing games. North Carolina is not built to play defense as well as Kentucky. Houston is a terrific team on both ends of the floor, but it does not have quite as much talent as Kentucky.”
DeCourcy was one of the few national media members defending Calipari and the Kentucky program last March when it lost to Saint Peter’s in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I had a lot of people yelling at me for that, but I certainly think you can easily justify Kentucky as preseason No. 1 and it is certainly within the realm of possibility of winning No. 9 (national title). If some things go right, they have a great chance to win it all this year,” he said.
The national basketball writer has Kentucky, North Carolina, Gonzaga and UCLA – Kentucky plays both Gonzaga and UCLA – in his Final Four. He thinks Houston will have a hard time getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA because of its strength of schedule and that Baylor, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas or Duke could replace one of his Final Four picks in March.
DeCourcy says the more he watches Kentucky, the more difference he sees between UK’s defense and the defense of other top teams.
“Kentucky can be a break you defensive team,” DeCourcy said. “Kentucky can break you down with (Daimion) Collins, (Chris) Livingston and what (Cason) Wallace provides and what Oscar cleans up.
“They can be that type of team that just breaks opponents with defense. Then they are going to have a significant offense with (Antonio) Reeves and (CJ) Fredrick and then Oscar, who can score. But I really think the big reason they have to win it all starts with defense.”
DeCourcy has covered the last 32 Final Fours and watched Kentucky win national titles in 1996, 1998 and 2012 under coaches Rick Pitino, Tubby Smith and Calipari. He thinks Pitino, age 70, could be on the verge of returning to a big-time job. He coached at Louisville from 2001-17 following a stint with the Boston Celtics after leaving UK before losing his job with the Cardinals. He’s been at Iona since 2020.
“He said when he got there he wasn’t going anywhere else, and then last spring he started backpedaling,” DeCourcy said. “I would like for him to stand behind something he says publicly. Instead he often says things he wishes he hadn’t said and does something else.
“But I don’t think there has ever been a better basketball coach than Rick Pitino. Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) is the greatest coach of all time but just in terms of technical ability, communication, scouting ability, Rick is as good as there has ever been.
“How, if a major college program is struggling, could they not take a chance on him? Actually, it’s not really taking a chance. It’s more a question of how much energy and will he has left. I think someone out there will do it.
“If you hire Rick Pitino, you are going to win. It happens every place he has been. I don’t think he will be at Iona next year.”
• • •
Kentucky coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Day in mid-October that UK and Indiana had agreed in principle to renew an annual series starting with the 2025-26 season. The two one-time rivals have not played in the regular season since Indiana beat Kentucky in Bloomington, Ind., in 2011 and fans stormed the court.
“Well, Cal and I are very good friends. We’ve been very good friends for very many years, back when we were both in the NBA, and he’s had a long run at the college level,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
“We always have shared ideals about basketball, from an X’s and O’s standpoint over the years. My thing is I can’t say a whole lot until there’s a contract inked, but yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he’s for it and I’m for it, too, so until a contract is executed it’s kind of a moot point right now.”
So is he not optimistic about a future UK-Indiana series?
“We’re hoping something here in the near future will be executed and then we can really talk about the series once it’s done. But right now, it’s still in the talking stages,” Woodson said.
• • •
One of the biggest surprises for the Kentucky volleyball team this season has been freshman Audrey Whitworth. She’s become an integral part of coach Craig Skinner’s team that is 16-6 overall and 11-2 in Southeastern Conference play and has a showdown at Florida this weekend that should determine the conference champion.
Whitworth is from Breckinridge County and was the first in-state recruit outside of Lexington, Louisville or northern Kentucky Skinner had signed at UK. She has played in 60 sets, with 99 digs and five assists.
Sophomore libero Eleanor Beavin of Louisville Mercy played against Whitworth in high school her sophomore year when Mercy beat Breckinridge in the state tournament.
“I didn’t know who she was, and I didn’t even remember we played her until she said we played after she got here,” Beavin said. “I don’t exactly remember playing against her and who she was, but we did play once. I was a year ahead of her in club and stuff, too.”
However, Beavin understands not only what it means to Whitworth to be at UK but also to be such a significant contributor as postseason play approaches.
“I think it is so cool for her, and I am extremely proud of the way she has come in this year. She is a quieter player and that comes from being at Breckinridge, where there is not a ton of volleyball talent in that area,” Beavin said. “Coming here probably was overwhelming, but to represent that county and home … she loves home.
“She is very proud to be from Breckinridge County. I think that is a huge deal for her and good for the state of Kentucky. It shows it is not just northern Kentucky, Louisville and Lexington that have volleyball talent. It’s across the state and getting better and better. It’s cool for her and she is very proud to be from there.”
Breckinridge County is not that far from Louisville, even though Beavin doesn’t think she’s ever been in Breckinridge County.
“But not being too far from Louisville, she could come and train with a lot of good coaches in Louisville,” Beavin said. “It’s cool that she stayed with her roots from home and kept playing for Breckinridge, but we are really glad to have her here now.”
• • •
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow constantly are recruiting players to bring to play for UK. However, with the transfer portal and NIL, Stoops and Marrow also have to re-recruit players already on the team.
Speculation has already started that some of Kentucky’s star freshmen – receivers Barion Brown and Dane Key, defensive lineman Deone Walker, defensive back Alex Afari, linebacker Keaten Wade and quarterback Destin Wade – could be targeted by other schools offering more NIL money.
Stoops hopes the “culture” at Kentucky matters when it comes to players contemplating a transfer.
“In this day and age, it is inevitable that we are going to have turnover and going to have guys that enter the transfer portal. There’s going to be guys that we hopefully add. It just happens. It’s part of this new world. Sometimes it’s for the better and sometimes it’s not,” Stoops said.
“As coaches, we open ourselves up, we just want to continue to help people grow. Sometimes it is absolutely essential, it’s the right thing for both places. It’s the right thing for a player and the right thing for the program.
“Other times, there’s young men that you say, ‘let me help continue to help develop you mentally, physically’ and give them the tough love that sometimes we all need.”
However, Kentucky obviously needs more than tough love after the loss to Vanderbilt, and that is a game that not only could negatively impact 2023 recruiting, but also impact who stays and who goes on the current roster once the season ends.
Kentucky hosts No. 1 Georgia this week, and Stoops said he had “no reason” to think his team would not bounce back from the Vandy loss.
“I think the locker room in there was – a lot of guys hurting in there. Emotions run deep. Disappointing for everybody. It’s different. Let’s just be honest, it’s just different now with the way – with the portal and just different things. It’s different,” Stoops said after the Vanderbilt loss.