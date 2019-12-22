NASHVILLE - The Titans were without Derrick Henry on Sunday, but still showed some positive signs on offense without the star running back.
Despite the result – a 10-point loss – several other players took advantage of opportunities when Tennessee had the ball to put up 28 points on a Saints team that had allowed at least that many points only three times before Sunday's home finale at Nissan Stadium.
Henry has dealt with a hamstring and was inactive Sunday. The team announced he was questionable Saturday around the time the Texans beat the Buccaneers to clinch the AFC South. With the Steelers' loss to the Jets on Sunday, the Titans can still clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Texans next week in Houston. Tennessee lost to Houston last week 24-21.
“That was an organizational decision that we thought was best for the football team,” Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel of Henry's status against New Orleans. “We try to make every decision with the team’s best interest in mind, and there’s a lot of guys who stepped up and took advantage of their opportunities, Dion (Lewis), (Dalyn) Dawkins, Tajae (Sharpe), (Derick) Roberson, Nigel (Harris) got to play on special teams. So that is what this league is about, guys taking advantage of their opportunity.”
Henry is the team's leading rusher with 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns on 271 carries and entered Sunday's games as the second-leading rusher in the league. With the rematch against the Texans looming, the Titans are hopeful the week of rest will help get Henry ready.
“First of all, nobody respects the effort that Derrick puts forward for the team, not only with the conditioning to get his body right, to be a runner that can withstand the pounding of an NFL season,” Vrabel said. “I fully understand what that toll and rigor is. You can only hope that it would help and that is why we made the decision that we made.”
Vrabel believes he had players step up to fill that production to put up 28 points in the loss – roughly a touchdown more than the Saints had allowed on average through the team's first 15 games. Tennessee entered averaging 24.2 points per game.
That was with leading receiver A.J. Brown catching only one pass for 34 yards. Brown, who had 893 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 receptions, entered the game looking to become the franchise's first rookie to have five 100-yard receiving games since Bill Groman had nine in 1960 and was looking to become the first Titan with three consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Drew Bennett in 2004. He was targeted only twice by Ryan Tannehill on Sunday while being covered by Marshon Lattimore.
"In my opinion, that's probably one of the best cornerbacks in the league," Brown said. "When I had a chance, Ryan didn't look my way, but when he had me, he kind of looked my way. ... I respect him and I'll learn from it."
Brown did make an impact on the scoreboard, however. He received a pitch and took it 49 yards for his first career rushing touchdown, which put the Titans up 14-0 in the first quarter, before the Saints scored 24 unanswered points.
Jonnu Smith put Tenneessee up 7-0 with a 41-yard touchdown reception – his third of the year – and finished as the team's second-leading receiver in Sunday's game with three receptions for 63 yards. Tajae Sharpe had touchdown receptions of 36 and 7 yards, finishing with five catches for 69 yards. Tannehill threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-27 passing.
"Tajae has come up big for us. He had some big plays today – a couple of off-schedule plays," Tannehill said. " ... He's a guy who's got a lot of range, he's long, he's got a great stride for us – we can put him at any position – so he really opens up a lot of things for us."
The Titans led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-10 at halftime, before getting outscored 28-14 in the second half. The final Saints' score came with 2:16 remaining. It came after Tannehill found Kalif Raymond for a 39-yard pass on first down, but Raymond was hit as he caught it and fumbled with Tennessee down 31-28 for the team's only turnover.
"Those guys have been coming up big for us all year. Obviously it's tough not having Derrick back there, but we had guys step up and they made plays," Tannehill said. "We got off to an early lead and then we couldn't sustain that through the second quarter and that's what hurt us, is yeah, we jumped out, but in the second quarter we've got to be better offensively and keep that momentum going and keep putting points on the board."
Tennessee outgained New Orleans 149-102 on the ground and 397-377 in the game. Dion Lewis led the Titans in place of Henry with 68 yards on 15 carries – an average of 4.5 yards per carry. Dawkins had 24 yards on nine carries.
Sunday's game against Houston is scheduled for a 3:25 kickoff.
