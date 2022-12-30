NASHVILLE — Thursday’s 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was essentially a meaningless game for the Tennessee Titans, whose playoff hopes all rest on the outcome of a week 18 showdown at AFC South rival Jacksonville.
With that in mind, the Titans gave plenty of their key players the night off – including Derrick Henry and Jeffery Simmons.
But Thursday also presented a unique chance to re-evaluate the quarterback position. With injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill placed on injured reserve prior to the game and rookie quarterback Malik Willis already showing what he could do in two starts this season, head coach Mike Vrabel turned elsewhere. Tennessee opted to start Joshua Dobbs, the former University of Tennessee product signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad eight days prior.
The 2017 fourth-round pick, making his first NFL start, was solid in the loss – doing enough to perhaps earn the chance to start over Willis for the finale in Jacksonville. Dobbs finished the night 20-for-39 passing for 232 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a fumble lost.
Vrabel said the decision was made earlier in the week to start Dobbs and use the game to evaluate where the Titans were going forward.
“It was a great opportunity to evaluate Josh and make a decision going forward,” Vrabel said. “I thought he did some good things. Certainly he would have liked to have had a couple of throws back, but we will kind of see where things are.”
Dobbs said he was excited by the opportunity.
“I think it is a unique situation and a wonderful opportunity that I really embraced and had a lot of fun with,” Dobbs said. “There are obviously things I know I can do better, be better, especially situationally looking back through the game. We’ll dive into that because I know we have a big one coming up.”
He added there was a little bit of nerves making his first start after six years in the NFL.
“When you haven’t played a live snap of football since August, and now it’s December, that is a long time – especially with a new team, new receivers, new offense,” Dobbs said. “I’m human. They are going to be there. In those moments, I just tried to take a deep breath, stay present, stay in the moment.”
Thursday’s audition featured some highs and lows. Dobbs connected with receivers on some big chunk plays, the kind of plays that had been missing from the Tennessee offense during the current six-game skid, and picked up his first touchdown pass of his NFL career when he connected with Robert Woods for a 7-yard touchdown late in the third quarter that cut the Dallas lead to 17-13.
There was also a strip-sack fumble early in the second quarter with the Titans in field goal range.
“You just can’t do that,” Dobbs said. “That’s an opportunity where either get the ball out or take a good clean sack, kick the field goal and get the points. Then it is an even tighter game going into the fourth quarter. Little things like that, little things situationally that I am aware of that I know I can get better.”
Dobbs did enough to make his case for another start next week. Still, Vrabel made sure to praise Willis following the win, suggesting he was still a part of Tennessee’s plans going forward.
“We are excited about having Malik,” Vrabel said. “We are excited about some of the things he has done and will continue to digest this over the weekend and make a decision. Malik has worked hard, but we have to see where we are at with the quarterback position going down to the last week of the season.”
When asked if he thought he did enough to warrant another start, Dobbs said that is up to the coaches and he respects their decision.
Vrabel said his staff will spend the next nine days determining what comes next.
“We will see where it went and watch the tape, but I thought there was some good,” Vrabel said. “I think something we’ve always said since I’ve been here is that it doesn’t really matter how you end up here or how you get here, the only thing that matters is what you do when you are here. I think Josh wanted to do the best that he could.
“Unfortunately we lost. I’m sure he’d like to have that interception back, but he did some good things.”