Cowboys Titans Football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) throws out of the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Chris Carlson - staff, AP

NASHVILLE — Thursday’s 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was essentially a meaningless game for the Tennessee Titans, whose playoff hopes all rest on the outcome of a week 18 showdown at AFC South rival Jacksonville.

