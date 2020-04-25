The Franklin Duelers will have to wait until next year to begin their second season.
The Duelers, set to began their second season in the Ohio Valley League, a collegiate wooden bat summer baseball league, will instead sit out after the OVL announced the cancellation of the league's season on Saturday.
"To all our players, fans and supporters, even though it's a sad day doesn't mean we're done, out of crisis opportunities arise (and) that being said we will be back stronger for 2021!!," the Duelers announced Saturday on Twitter.
The nine-team OVL also includes teams based in Madisonville, Fulton, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Paducah, Greenville, Henderson and Huntingburg, Ind.
