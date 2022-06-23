The venue will get a little larger for the Franklin Duelers on Saturday afternoon.
The Duelers, a collegiate wooden bat league team that plays in the Ohio Valley League, has been playing its home games this season at South Warren High School after making the move from Franklin-Simpson High School the previous year.
But on Saturday, the Duelers will get a significant stadium upgrade when the team hosts the Owensboro RiverDawgs in the first game of Ohio Valley League Service One Classic at Bowling Green Ballpark. After the Duelers play Owensboro at 3:30 p.m., Hendersonville, Tenn.-based Full Count Rhythm will take on the Hoptown Hoppers in a 7 p.m. nightcap.
"We're preparing for it just like we do for any other game in the league," Duelers manager Kyle Schexnayder said. "Just because it's at a different venue doesn't change anything that we're going to do, but I think it is a unique experience for our guys because that's the next step for them – playing college baseball, your next step is professional ball. And I think it's a good opportunity for them to play on a field that big and showcase their abilities possibly in front of some scouts."
Under first-year manager Schexnayder and his staff, the Duelers are off to their best start in franchise history. Heading into Thursday night's home game against the Paducah Chiefs, the Duelers share the OVL's South Division lead with an 11-6 record.
Franklin's roster includes players from all over the U.S. and several other countries, but does feature one hometown product in Kentucky Wesleyan right-handed pitcher Nate Cunningham, a Greenwood graduate.
Saturday's OVL showcase at Bowling Green Ballpark has been in the planning stages since last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic shelved a potential date at the stadium last season, said Eric C. Leach, the Hot Rods’ chief operating officer and general manager.
"We had kind of been in talks a little bit last year, but with the uncertainty of everything going on and COVID restrictions we kind of tabled it to this year," Leach said. "So we struck out the conversation, 'Hey, we're out of town for two weeks and we have this window, so why not give some of these college kids an opportunity to play in a professional stadium?' And it worked out great with having the Hoptown Hoppers and the Franklin Duelers, two teams within 45 minutes of us, kind of be the host teams."
Duelers owner/general manager Phil Cundall is excited about the prospect of showcasing his team in front of baseball fans at Bowling Green Ballpark, with an aim toward making the move to Bowling Green permanent next season.
"The Hot Rods have been great working with us to try and get summer collegiate baseball out there and promote the league," Cundall said. "Our part of Kentucky doesn't really understand it yet, I guess, because I've had this team in Franklin for three years and ended up having to move it – they didn't renew my contract for this year, so I moved it to Warren County.
"The three years I've been in western Kentucky, everybody thinks we're a travel ball team or we're this or that. This is a league that has 11 teams in it, and it's been around a long time."
Cundall said after this season, the Duelers will be rebranded and renamed with the intention of finding a permanent home in Bowling Green
"This is our best start in franchise history, so it's a good time," Cundall said. "Our league is about community – we want to give back to the community and help kids. It's just hometown baseball, but it's college wood bat. We're giving college kids from all over the country to play.
"This is a developmental league – we develop players, coaches and umpires to help move up to their next level. It's good summer baseball, competitive, and we just get after it."
Tickets for Saturday's doubleheader at $10 for both games and can be purchased at the gate or in advance at www.bghotrods.com.