Olivia Price

Former Warren East softball standout Olivia Price has been named Eastern Illinois’ 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year after helping guide the Panthers to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament bid at the Division I level.

 EASTERN ILLINOIS ATHLETICS

Former Warren East softball standout Olivia Price has been named Eastern Illinois’ 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year after helping guide the Panthers to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament bid.