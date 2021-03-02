After being named the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week, Campbellsville University football freshman Chance Lucas – an Edmonson County High School graduate – also earned the national honor as the NAIA also named him the Defensive Player of the Week.
Lucas, the Tigers' starting safety, had a strong performance in just his second ever collegiate game as he recorded two interceptions, forced a fumble, recorded a tackle for a loss, and broke up a pass against Pikeville in CU's 14-13 victory.
His first interception led to Campbellsville's first touchdown of the game as he picked off UPike quarterback Trevon Wofford on the first play of their drive with 5:24 in the second quarter. The Tigers proceeded to go on a seven-play, 42-yard drive that led to CU taking a 7-6 lead going into halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Lucas got his second interception with 6:08 left in the game and the Tigers leading the game 14-13 at the time. Lucas made the pick around the CU goal line and returned it to the Campbellsville 5-yard line to stop a Pikeville drive to attempt to take the lead in the fourth.
Campbellsville is scheduled to host its first home game of the season against Bethel (Tenn.) on Friday. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT at Finley Stadium in Campbellsville.
