Campbellsville University freshman defensive back Chance Lucas, a former Edmonson County High School standout, was named as the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Lucas tallied a pair of interceptions in the Tigers' 14-13 win at Pikeville last Friday.
Lucas added four tackles, including a tackle for a loss, forced a fumble and had a pass breakup in Campbellsville's come-from-behind victory.
The Mid-South Conference weekly honor is the first of Lucas' career.
Campbellsville (1-1) returns to action Friday at home against Bethel (Tenn.).
