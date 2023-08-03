Kentucky Downs Preview Weekend at Ellis Park in Henderson returns this weekend after a year’s hiatus with the purses for those stakes doubled from 2021.
Ellis Park is staging three turf stakes Saturday and four on Sunday, all positioned to be stepping stones to the big-money races at Kentucky Downs’ all-grass late-summer meet. The winners of the Ellis stakes receive a guaranteed fees-paid berth in the corresponding race at Kentucky Downs, which races Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, 3, 7, 9, 10 and 13 in Franklin.
Five of the Ellis Park stakes went from $100,000 to $200,000, which includes $75,000 for Kentucky-bred horses from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. The $250,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Turf Cup, a launching pad to the $1.7 million FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup on Sept. 9, got a raise from $125,000 in 2021 and features a base purse of $150,000 for all horses and another $100,000 for Kentucky-breds.
The one stakes this weekend that doesn’t carry Kentucky Downs Preview in its name is Sunday’s Grade 3 Pucker Up, a stakes for 3-year-old fillies that Ellis Park inherited from Arlington Park. The $300,000 Pucker Up is the richest race of the Ellis Park meet and has a base purse of $225,000. Its winner receives a fees-paid spot in the $1 million Dueling Grounds Oaks.
Trainer Jason Barkley is a fan of what Kentucky Downs Preview Weekend has become, including serving as fees-paid qualifiers for the Kentucky Downs stakes. Barkley is sending out multiple graded-stakes winner Spooky Channel in Sunday’s 1 1/4-mile KDP Turf Cup rather than sending him to Saratoga, where the Grade 2 Bowling Green was run last week.
“We were able to stay home and run here for $250,000 as a stepping stone to Kentucky Downs. And if he, hopefully, were to win that, then on to the Breeders’ Cup,” Barkley said in a news release. “The locals, it gives them a shot to be ready for Kentucky Downs without having to ship around. It keeps horses in the state. Just like Spooky. He ran in a Grade 1 last time and we’re staying here. We could have gone to the Bowling Green at Saratoga for the same $250,000, but why ship for the same money when you could stay home? If this race had been a $100,000, I think we’d have had to change our options.”
The horses running at Ellis include 2022 Kentucky Downs winners One Timer (Grade 2 Franklin-Simpson), Kitodan (Grade 3 Dueling Grounds Derby) and Play Action Pass (the Gun Runner). Now 4, all three take on older horses in the $200,000 KDP Turf Sprint, KDP Turf Cup and KDP Mint Millions Turf Mile, respectively.
The weekend’s stakes are largely funded by purse money and Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund purse supplements generated at Kentucky Downs. In the first year of the partnership between the tracks in 2018, Arklow swept the KDP Turf Cup at Ellis Park and the corresponding 1 1/2-mile stakes at Kentucky Downs en route to a career in which he would earn more than $3 million and become a Grade 1 winner. Arklow also won the 2020 Kentucky Turf Cup.
The Ellis Park races all lead to Kentucky Downs stakes worth at least $1 million for Kentucky-bred horses and $600,000 for all other horses. Kentucky Downs’ Sept. 2 Mint Millions has a $2 million purse ($1 million base purse; $1 million KTDF), while the FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup has been increased this year from $1 million to $1.7 million, with a $1.3 million base purse.
Kentucky Downs Preview Weekend at Ellis Park
Saturday
Race 7 - $200,000 KD Preview Ladies Turf Sprint
Race 8 - $200,000 KD Preview Dueling Grounds Derby
Race 9 - $200,000 KD Preview Mint Millions Turf Mile
Sunday
Race 6 - $200,000 KD Preview Turf Sprint
Race 7 - $200,000 KD Preview Ladies Turf Mile
Race 8 - $300,000 Pucker Up (G3) for 3-year-old fillies
Race 9 - $250,000 KD Preview Turf Cup