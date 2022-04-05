Having John Calipari recruiting his son, Adou, is a bit “unbelievable” for Almamy Thiero.
“It’s a surreal feeling. When he reached out saying he was going to recruit him, it was overwhelming,” Almamy Thiero said.
He played for Calipari at Memphis. He missed his senior season in 2005-06 due to a preseason knee injury and played 15 games at Duquesne as a graduate transfer before blood clots in his lungs ended his career.
His son is a 6-foot-5 guard in Pennsylvania who has emerged as one of the top remaining unsigned players in the 2022 recruiting class. He averaged 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game this season for Quaker Valley.
Almamy Thiero, the director of College Basketball Prospects of America, said he had stayed in touch with Calipari.
“Mainly texting back and forth a lot, especially at holidays,” Almamy Thiero said. “I would text and he would always text me back. We even went to Kentucky for a couple of camps and my son loved Kentucky and was super happy when he (Calipari) got here. He went to his mom when Coach walked through the door and said he couldn’t believe it.”
Adou Thiero plans to take an official visit to Kentucky soon and his father says his son will be looking for a school where he can help the team that has a coach who will develop him.
“You have to go through the process of asking questions, talking to players and see how things go,” Almamy Thiero said. “If he needs any help, we are here to help guide him. When the time for a decision comes, his mom and I will be here to help. We just have to help him get out and see at least a couple of schools and then figure out what is best for him.
“He has worked hard for this opportunity. We knew this was coming at some point. He was frustrated when he was smaller and could see the height his mom (his mother, Mariam, was a NAIA standout at Oklahoma City and was a third-round pick of the Washington Mystics in the WNBA in 2006) and dad had, but he was still a peanut. He played through it and that will help him at the next level. He had to earn every bucket he got as a small point guard.”
That changed as went from a 5-7 high school point guard to now being 6-6 – yet he kept all the skills he had at the smaller size
“He is unselfish. He will make the right play. If you are open, you get the ball. He will never take a bad shot,” his father said. “He is a pass-first, score-second guard. If you take his passes away, he will score. He can play outside at 3-point range to midrange all the way to the rim. He is a three-level scorer.”
Adou Thiero is also equally skilled with either hand because his father made sure anything he did right-handed, he also did left-handed.
“From 3 years old on, we did that,” Almamy Thiero said. “Basketball is a two-way game. He can’t be right-handed or left-handed dominant. It’s too easy to guard if you can only go one direction.”
His father also taught Adou he had to do more than score and pass.
“You can’t wait for big men to rebound. You have got to get in there and get your nose dirty,” Almamy Thiero said. “This year he was one of the tallest kids on his team. He had to run point, rebound, defend the rim. He had to be one of the highest shot blocking point guards in the country. He had a triple-double with blocked shots as a point guard. It’s just been amazing to see the growth and different dimensions he’s added to his game.”
Almamy has fond memories of playing for Calipari. He calls him a players-first coach who does care about players.
“Everything he does for his players is high end,” Almamy said. “He knows how to maximize a player’s potential. He doesn’t cut corners in practice, film, game preparation.
“He is a great coach. When Adou was a little man he went to Kentucky (for camps). He knows Kentucky and knows the background and history of the school. It is a really big honor to have a Hall of Fame coach reach out and say come play for me.”
After leading the nation in rebounding at 15.1 per game and also leading Kentucky in scoring (17.4 points), steals (1.8), blocks (1.6) and field goal percentage (60.6), junior Oscar Tshiebwe was named player of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Sporting News, Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writer's Association
He was the first UK player – and first Southeastern Conference player – to win the NABC award. Anthony Davis also won the AP, Sporting News and USBWA player of the year honors.
Tshiebwe’s success has not surprised Wildcats Select AAU founder/director Tom Droney, who coached the Kentucky center during his prep career in Pennsylvania before he signed with West Virginia and eventually transferred to Kentucky.
“He was able to play his game and not look over his shoulder about making mistakes or coming out at Kentucky,” Droney said. “The Kentucky coaching staff gave him a lot of confidence and he fit right in from the time he got there.”
Droney was a bit surprised that Tshiebwe was so beloved by Kentucky fans.
“That was kind of amazing to see, but it is just the type of person he is and the personality he has,” Droney said. “He gives people his time and that resonates with fans. He is not too big to stop and take a picture or sign an autograph. He just has a way to impact fans.”
Droney said Tshiebwe was a “little more shy and introverted” in high school.
“He was really dealing with the language barrier then, but he’s always been a kind person. His faith has been important to him from day one,” Droney said. “He’s just always been a special kid and now he’s also a special player.”
Tshiebwe emphasized that again with his comment after winning the USBWA award at the Final Four in New Orleans.
“I just give all the glory back to God because whatever is happening, it is incredible. Give all the glory back to God and thank God for everything,” Tshiebwe said. “I thank my family, my coaches, my friends, my teammates, everybody helping me to get where I am today. I am very thankful for all of them. And I'm very grateful. I cannot wait to see what God, he's about to do with me."
•••
Kentucky’s offense under former San Francisco 49ers quarterback coach Rich Scangarello is expected to make only minor changes from what offensive coordinator Liam Coen did last year when UK won 10 games. However, linebacker Jacquez Jones has been very impressed by what he’s seen during spring practice.
“This offense is wild,” Jones said. “That’s all I can really tell you. You gotta have great eyes. I made a joke that there’s so many (eyes) crossing, even the head coach be crossing. It messes with your eyes a lot.
“This offense is going to be deadly. And they’re not even halfway through the playbook. It’s only going to be more to come. I feel like it’s going to be a step up from last year.”
Center Eli Cox said Scangarello is “very methodical” in everything he does.
“He’s very detail-oriented, coming from the NFL. He is bringing all that attention to us,” Cox said. “Last year coach Coen had to adapt to what we had. He is tailoring more things for us to do and our offense is going to have a lot more to show this year.”
Cox is moving from guard to center this year and quarterback Will Levis says it has been a smooth transition.
“We still have some snaps not up to our standard, but we have a lot of time to get extra reps and snaps,” Levis said. “He has done a really good job. There’s a lot on his plate moving from guard to center with making calls, but he is a good kid and can do that.”
•••
Kentucky signee Cason Wallace says his conversations with coach John Calipari recently have been more about his upcoming career at Kentucky than anything that happened at the end of UK’s season.
“(Calipari) just told me to go be a player,” Wallace said at the McDonald's All-American Game. “I’m going to be on the court. Numbers don’t really matter, it’s just a spot that you’ve got to be in. Being able to go out there and be myself is something that I’m glad to have.”
Unlike some players, Wallace is not actively trying to persuade other players to join him at Kentucky.
“I am not a recruiter. I am a player. I am not really a good recruiter,” he admitted.
However, he is a good player and was named a McDonald’s All-American.
“It means everything to me,” he said about playing in the McDonald’s Game. “It is something I have dreamed about my whole life. My cousin made me write down goals and the first thing I wrote down was being a McDonald’s All-American. Being able to show everybody what I am capable of is a very special moment for me.”
He said Kentucky’s basketball legacy appealed to him and it had always been his dream to play for UK.
“I like to stick to my path. If I put my mind to something, I want to go and get it. So I went and got it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me. I wanted it, I went and got it, so why not just go ahead and go there?” Wallace, who also said he likes the way UK players “stick” once they get to the NBA, said.
He’s not worried about the pressure of Kentucky basketball overwhelming him, either.
“Pressure is everything for me. I like pressure, really. Pressure is who I am,” he said. “I have been dealing with pressure my whole life. I am good for a little challenge. Just doing what I am capable of doing and show fans and supporters we will go far next season.”
•••
Senior Riley Gaines ended her Kentucky swimming career with 11 SEC Championship medals. Four were gold – three individuals and one relay. She earned All-American honors and was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships this year.
She still remembers coming from Gallatin, Tenn., for her recruiting visit and what UK coach Lars Jorgensen told her.
“He said I was not a fantastic recruit. He said, ‘You are OK, but you are more walk-on material. Maybe you can squeeze into a C-final at SEC.’ It’s amazing how far I have come,” Gaines said. “I told my mom I wanted to go home when he said that to me. My face was super red. Now we are close enough we can joke about it.
“He develops these tactics that people feed off of and knows what motivates freshmen. It can be tough, but he said things to fire me up. You could look at his comments as hurtful and mean, but I know it was just tough love. He would trash talk you, but that was part of what makes this special for me.”
Gaines won both the 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly at the SEC and was pleased with how she did at nationals.
“It’s typically hard for a swimmer to go back-to-back like you have to do with the SEC and NCAA only a few weeks apart,” Gaines said. “It’s hard to build yardage back up and then come down again for NCAA. I did not have a ton of expectations for the NCAA. I did want to finish with All-America honors, and did that. I think I represented UK at the highest level I could.
“My time (in the 200 free) was not fantastic, but after getting seventh last year I wanted to prove I could do better and I got fifth. I could have done a little better if I had been on my A game and maybe got second or third. But the girl who won, I could not have gone that time.”
Now she is enjoying the “retired life” while waiting to see if she’s accepted into dental school at UK.
“It is definitely weird having so much time. I have gone from having this set routine that you couldn’t stray from the past 15 years. Now there’s no one telling me what to do and no set instructions,” Gaines said.
•••
Quote of the Week: “He was on the glass, and he did a really nice job of setting up his teammates. There’s no doubting that he’s physically ready to play in Lexington,” 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi, on UK signee Chris Livingston after the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Quote of the Week 2: “I think people are just going in different ways a little bit now. But I think Kentucky will still always be Kentucky. What Cal does over there is really good for that program. I think they’ll always be a blue blood of college basketball,” Duke signee Mark Mitchell, on the perception of the Kentucky basketball program.
Quote of the Week 3: “We have high expectations and high standards. Even though you might make a mistake, mistakes aren’t acceptable but you can’t beat yourself up. As long as we trust the coaches we can build on what we did and hopefully have an even better season this year,” Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.