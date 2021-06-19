The host Franklin Duelers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 12-6 loss to Henderson Flash in Ohio Valley League baseball actionon Friday.
Franklin (3-10) collected nine hits and Henderson (7-5) had 17 in the high-scoring affair.
Henderson pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second, Adam Depkewicz tripled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
The Flash scored four runs in the third. Henderson's big inning was driven by singles by Derek Wagner and Ryan Dos Santos and a walk by Tyler Schultz.
After the Flash scored two runs in the top of the eighth, the Duelers answered with two of their own. Henderson scored when Schultz doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. Franklin then answered when Austin Ehren singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run and Carter Vrabel drew a walk, scoring one run.
Jackson Cole led things off on the hill for Henderson. The righty allowed six hits and four runs over five innings, striking out two.
Zach Sliger started and took the loss for the Duelers.
Franklin hit one home run on the day. Vrabel went deep in the first inning. Ehren led the Duelers with two hits in five at-bats.
Wagner, Trey Hutchison, Trevor Campbell, Nick Rucker, Depkewicz and Schultz all collected multiple hits for Henderson. Wagner went 3-for-5 to lead the Flash in hits.
The Duelers are back in action Saturday at home against the Paducah Chiefs. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Franklin-Simpson High School.