Juddmonte Farms’ homebred Flavius surged to the lead at mid-stretch and held off a late charge from defending champion Snapper Sinclair by three-quarters of a length to win the 23rd running of the $645,700 Tourist Mile to cap the opening-day program of the six-day RUNHAPPY Meet at Kentucky Downs on Monday in Franklin.
Earlier on the 11-race program, 2-year-olds Barrister Tom and Plum Ali won the Look For The Star Juvenile and Mint Juvenile Fillies, respectively and Dalika (GER) captured the One Dreamer.
In the Tourist Mile, Flavius gave trainer Chad Brown his first Kentucky Downs stakes victory. Javier Castellano was aboard the 5-year-old son of War Front out of the Dynaformer mare Starformer.
The Tourist Mile victory was worth $446,400 and increased his earnings to $518,651 with a record of 7-3-1-1. It is the first stakes victory in the United States for Flavius, who began his career in Ireland.
Flavius returned $10, $5.60 and $4. Snapper Sinclair, ridden by Julien Leparoux, returned $8.20 and $6.20 and finished a length in front of Ivar who paid $7.20 to show under Joe Talamo. Snapper Sinclair was trying to become the first three-time Kentucky Downs stakes-winner, having also won the track’s 2-year-old stakes in 2017.
It was another length back to Neptune’s Storm who was followed in order by Next Shares, Blitzkrieg, Parlor, Emmaus (IRE) and Ritzy A.P.
Chad Brown, who until this meet had only one prior starter at Kentucky Downs, also won the third race with the 2-year-old filly Fluffy Socks.
Clement wins The Mint Juvenile Fillies for third time
In the ninth running of the $462,400 The Mint Juvenile Fillies, Michael Dubb, Madaket Stables and Bethlehem Stables’ Plum Ali took command at midstretch and drew off for a 2 3/4-length victory over Flown to give trainer Christophe Clement his third victory in the race.
A Kentucky-bred daughter of First Samurai out of the Stroll mare Skipping, Plum Ali covered the mile in 1:35.74 under Tyler Gaffalione, who posted his third victory of the afternoon.
The victory was worth $291,400 and increased Plum Ali’s earnings to $331,000 with a perfect two-for-two mark.
Plum Ali rewarded her backers with mutuels of $4.40, $3 and $2.80. Flown, ridden by John Velazquez, returned $7 and $5.80 and finished a neck in front of Oliviaofthedesert who paid $6.20 to show under Brian Hernandez Jr.
It was another neck back to Cecile’s Chapter in fourth with Beautiful Star, Dream Quist, Yogurt, Sunshine City, Stephanies Jewel, Long Monday and Maci’s Jamming following in order.
Barrister Tom pays $90 to win in Look For The Star Juvenile
Bantry Farms’ Barrister Tom scored a 44-1 upset in the $498,000 Look For The Star Juvenile for 2-year-olds by posting a half-length victory over Pivotal Mission to give jockey Tyler Baze his first victory at Kentucky Downs.
Getting a ground-saving trip from Baze, Barrister Tom sat just off a speed duel by Gypsy King and Dreamer’s Disease. In the stretch, Barrister Tom stayed on the inside and held off Pivotal Mission, completing the mile in 1:35.71.
Barrister Tom is a Kentucky-bred son of Artie Schiller out of the Parading mare Taylor Lane and is now a perfect two-for-two on the turf. The victory was worth $300,700 and increased his earnings to $316,900.
Barrister Tom returned $90, $28.20 and $11. Pivotal Mission, ridden by John Velazquez, returned $5 and $3.60 and finished a neck in front of Indy Tourist who paid $3.80 to show under Florent Geroux.
It was another neck back to Shawdyshawdyshawdy who was followed in order by Gypsy King, Really Slow, Citadel and Dreamer’s Disease. Snake Doctor suffered catastrophic injuries to his right front leg on the turn and had to be euthanized. Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. was cleared by medical personnel to ride the next race.
Dalika puts it all together in One Dreamer Stakes
In the sixth running of the $182,610 One Dreamer for fillies and mares, Bal Mar Equine’s Dalika (GER) rated just off the pace before surging to the front in midstretch and held off a bid from Madita (GER) to post a one-length victory.
Trained by Al Stall Jr. and ridden by Miguel Mena, Dalika covered the mile and 70 yards in 1:37.45
Dalika is a 4-year-old daughter of Pastorius (GER) out of the Hurricane Run (IRE) mare Drawn To Run (IRE). She picked up $86,490 for the victory to boost her earnings to $272,495 with a record of 14-4-4-0.
Dalika returned $14.40, $6.40 and $5.20. Madita, ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., returned $19.20 and $12 and finished a neck in front of Our Bay B Ruth, who paid $6.20 to show under Tyler Gaffalione.
It was another three-quarters of a length back to Xanthique, who was followed in order by Varenka, Passing Out, Curlin’s Journey, Speedy Solution, Queen Medb (IRE), Harmless, Strike My Fancy and Rushingirl.
Fifth race declared no contest
The fifth race was declared a no contest after an apparent gate malfunction resulted in the stall doors opening while #6 Mechanicville and #12 Catman remained behind the gate. Track management said the owners of each horse involved in the race would receive $5,000 and each jockey $500 out of the purse account.
Frank Smothers, the oldest racing official in Kentucky and quite possibly in the country, turned 94 years old Monday. Smothers, who lives in Bowling Green, is a former jockey who served in the Army during World War II and the Korean War.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.