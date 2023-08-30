Tyler Gaffalione

Herington Rocket won a $150,000 maiden race at Kentucky Downs last year under meet-leader Tyler Gaffalione.

 GRACE CLARK

FRANKLIN -- Tyler Gaffalione won’t be spending much time on the ground in the upcoming days. He’ll be flying back and forth between the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs and the remaining days at Saratoga when Kentucky Downs doesn’t race.