When Campbellsville University faces Lindsey Wilson in Monday’s Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at Bowling Green High School, there will be plenty of familiar faces on both benches.
Both rosters are stocked full of Fourth Region alums. Campbellsville’s roster includes Allen County-Scottsville’s Savannah Gregory and Sarah Sutton, Barren County’s Bailey Pedigo and Elizabeth Bertram, Glasgow’s Ashanti Gore and Monroe County’s Ashlee McGeorge. Lindsey Wilson’s roster includes Greenwood’s Rose Mary Jackson, Glasgow’s Bree Glover and Kaylyn Hale, South Warren’s Natalie Pierce and Monroe County’s Reagan Turner.
The familiarity has led to new relationships between former rivals, with former teammates now facing one another.
“It’s kind of like a bond,” Jackson said. “You are so used to competing against each other that now you just have that connection. You get to work together and build off that.”
Gregory, a fifth-year senior, has the most experience of the group – wrapping up a collegiate career in which she set the school record for steals in a career and has earned three straight first team all-conference selections. Gregory led the way in Saturday’s 76-44 quarterfinal win over Bethel (Tenn.), scoring 17 points and adding eight rebounds.
“I’m just thankful I was able to have a career here,” Gregory said. “I’ve loved every minute of it. It has been a great place to play. I’ve got five years out of it and been on a really successful team. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
While her playing career is winding down, Gregory said she is hopeful to stay close to the game and get into coaching.
“I love the game too much,” Gregory said. “I’ve put too much time into it. The game has developed who I am as a person. I just really want to be able to do it for kids and give it back to them. I feel there is a calling there for me to be a coach.”
Sutton also played a big role in Campbellsville’s win Saturday, with 13 points off the bench. For Sutton, it’s been a reset of sorts after transferring from Murray State. Sutton said she had conversations with Gregory before ultimately deciding to reunite with her high school teammate at Campbellsville.
“We talked a little bit about it,” Sutton said. “I was looking at going somewhere else and I knew that I had Campbellsville in the back of my mind the whole time. As soon as I told (Murray) I was transferring I was like, ‘I have to talk to Savannah.’ We had some good conversations about it and everything worked out how it was supposed to. I am just super glad that I am here.”
Like Sutton, Glover has found a home at her new school after previous stops at Ole Miss, Campbellsville and Western Kentucky. The senior forward was a first team all-conference selection this year, averaging 10.7 points and 10.5 rebounds.
“I love it here,” Glover said. “I have been able to bond with teammates and build a connection with them. I played against Reagan (and others), so it is good to be able to play with them. I love their skill sets, so it’s great to be together.”
Glover is playing with former teammate Hale, while Pedigo has reunited with Bertram. The last time the duo played together, they were leading the Trojanettes to the Region 4 championship.
Pedigo said she is happy to be reunited with Bertram and excited about playing with former rivals.
“It’s been a lot of fun, playing with players that I grew up with and have known forever,” Pedigo said. “Now we are all ending our basketball careers at the same place, it is pretty cool.”
And as former Region 4 players continue to have success throughout the Mid-South Conference, Pedigo says it reinforces what the players already knew.
“I think it just shows how much talent is in the Fourth Region and how hard people have worked to get to the college level,” Pedigo said.
