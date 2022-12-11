NASHVILLE – Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen has plenty of memories of Nashville – most of them not so good.
Allen was taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft held in Nashville after a stellar career at the University of Kentucky, but he had never won in Nissan Stadium spanning three regular-season games with the Jags and the 2017 Music City Bowl with Kentucky.
That made Jacksonville’s 36-22 win – and his performance – even sweeter. It was a statement win for a Jacksonville team still trying to find its way – sending the reeling Titans to a third straight loss.
It was Jacksonville’s first win at Tennessee since 2013.
“It’s a great feeling,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t want it to be any other time, anywhere else. This is all a setup for what we’ve got in store for the long run. We just have to keep building off that.”
Allen was part of a defense that forced four turnovers, leading to 20 points. It was a bounce-back performance from last week’s 40-14 loss at Detroit.
“Last week was in the past,” Allen said. “We told ourselves we had to respond. What a great way to respond. We were determined to play like this. We just went out there – guys played to a winning level.”
It didn’t start well for Allen and the Jaguars, with Tennessee riding running back Derrick Henry for a touchdown on the opening drive. Henry had 119 yards rushing in the first half, but was held to two yards in the second half.
“We have a bend, don’t break defense,” Allen said. “We knew that was all they had. We knew if handled up front we’d get the opportunity to rush the passers, and we put ourselves in position. I think the interior played great. I think the secondary played great. I think the linebackers played great. We communicated and we flew to the ball.”
The turnovers started coming too. Rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker’s strip sack to force a fumble set up Jacksonville’s first score. After Tennessee regained the lead, an interception allowed the Jaguars to cut the deficit to 14-10. Allen got in on the action with a fumble recovery late in the first half, allowing Jacksonville to go down the field for the go-ahead score late in the first half.
“You get one, you just wait on the next one,” Allen said. “They come in bunches. If you’ve got one sack, two sacks, they come in bunches. You get one turnover, then you get another one pretty quick, they just come in bunches. We were waiting on the moment for them to make a mistake and every time we did we were able to capitalize on it.”
Jacksonville held Tennessee without a first down until the fourth quarter – with the game already out of hand. Allen and Walker continued to wreak havoc, combining for five tackles, a pair of sacks and three quarterback hurries.
“I think the more success they have, seeing them do that, it kind of fuels their emotion,” Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said. “These two guys are good pass rushers, great pass rushers really. They work well together – complimentary together – and they did today. Those are all things we have to keep working on in practice.”
Allen said he believes this win is the springboard for Jacksonville, not just for this season but beyond.
“I know we are doing something special,” Allen said. “We talk about this. This is one of the things we had to do to get to where we need to be. Now we have to move on. We’ve got two games in the next 12 days. We’ve got to be ready.”{&end}