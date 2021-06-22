Former Leslie County High School standout Tim Couch will become the 10th individual from Kentucky to be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Association’s National High School Hall of Fame next week in Orlando, Fla.
The induction ceremony for the 12-person class will be July 1 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla.
Couch will become the fourth athlete from Kentucky, and the first overall individual honoree since 2013, when he is inducted July 1. Other Kentucky athletes previously inducted are Cliff Hagan (Owensboro) in 1988, Paul Hornung (Flaget) in 1989 and Geri Grigsby (McDowell) in 1993.
During his football career at Leslie County in the mid-1990s, Couch set three national career passing records – 872 completions, 12,104 yards and 133 touchdowns. He helped Leslie County to a 13-1 record as a junior while completing 75% of his passes – a national record that stood for 15 years.
As a senior, he passed for 42 touchdowns and led his team to an 11-3 mark, and he was named Gatorade and USA Today National Player of the Year while earning Mr. Football honors in Kentucky. ESPN.com selected Couch the sixth-best high school athlete in history.
Couch was equally dominant on the basketball court. He scored 3,023 points in his career, leading the state in scoring as a senior at 37 points per game. He was two-time all-state selection in basketball.
Couch’s football prowess continued at the University of Kentucky, where he passed for 8,159 yards and 73 touchdowns in his final two seasons. He led Kentucky to the Outback Bowl after his junior season and was fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Couch was the No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns and passed for more than 11,000 yards and 64 touchdowns in his five years with the Browns.