Former area high school boys' basketball standout Anthony Grundy died Thursday after being stabbed during an altercation in his native Louisville, the Courier-Journal reported Friday.
Grundy, who graduated from Warren Central in 1997 after transferring from Louisville's Central High School, played during the 1996-97 basketball season and helped the Dragons reach the Region 4 tournament.
After playing collegiately at North Carolina State where he earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior, the standout guard enjoyed a long professional career both overseas and briefly in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks (2005-06).
Grundy was 40.
