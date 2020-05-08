A quartet of former area high school standouts have been named as River States Conference Scholar Athletes.
Brescia senior Brandon Stacker, a South Warren graduate, and Brescia junior Devin Roche (Logan County) were named to the RSC Men's Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.
Brescia senior Allison Holeman (South Warren) was named to the RSC Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete Team, and Brescia sophomore Dillon Porter (Russellville) was named to the RSC Baseball Scholar-Athlete Team.
To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.
