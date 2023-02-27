Tavin Lovan practically grew up at E.A. Diddle Arena.
His parents, Tony Lovan and Veronica Cook-Lovan, were both standout basketball players at Western Kentucky University who met during their playing days on campus.
Mom and dad were back at Diddle on Saturday night to watch their son play on that familiar court one last time, as Tavin Lovan suited up for UAB. And as has usually been the case when he returns to Bowling Green, he did not disappoint his sizable contingent of family and friends in the gym.
Lovan finished with a season-high 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, plus added five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals in his best game this season to lead the Blazers to a 72-60 win.
Tavin got his first taste of playing on that floor at Diddle as a middle-schooler, suiting up as an eighth-grader for Franklin-Simpson in an opening-round Region 4 loss to Warren Central back in 2016.
"Last one here, so I just came out and played my heart out, for real," Lovan said. "That's really how it was. ... I just came out here with energy, feeding off the last game and being in front of the home team, home crowd."
Lovan's big night was accompanied by a milestone, as his 14-point effort moved Lovan into UAB's top-10 all-time leading scorers. Lovan, playing his fifth year with the Blazers (he was granted an extra season of eligibility due to the NCAA's COVID-19 policies) and he extended his program-leading all-time appearances to 155 games.
Saturday continued an upswing for Lovan, who saw his minutes decrease during the season before picking back up starting with the Blazers' home win against Rice on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 senior guard, who was a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a junior in 2020-21, made a convincing case to head coach Andy Kennedy that he should continue to be on the floor for UAB (22-8, 13-6 C- USA).
"It's winning time," Lovan said. "I'm a five-year vet. Coach believes in me. I believe in myself, my teammates believe in me. So I just up and try to make plays for them, plays for myself and come out with a win at the end of the night."
Lovan finished with a season-high 33 minutes, second-best on the team, and continued his stretch of excellent play at Diddle. Last season, he tallied eight points, five rebounds and three assists in UAB's road win over the Tops. As a freshman in 2019 at Diddle, Lovan totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds in another win for the Blazers.
Lovan seems to be at his best when he comes home, but the Franklin native says its nothing personal.
"I wouldn't say anything to prove," Lovan said. "I just come out every game, try to get better from the last game – go to practice, try to get better from that last practice. There's nothing to prove. I just like to see my team play good, I play good and for us to get a win. That's really all that matters."
WKU coach Rick Stansbury said while his team did an excellent job of containing UAB star guard and C-USA's leading scorer Jordan "Jelly" Walker to just eight points, the Blazers made up for that production – with Lovan doing much of that.
"He really hadn't played a lot," Stansbury said of Lovan. "He doesn't play a lot, but they took advantage. They went at Dontaie (Allen) guarding him, drove that ball on him several times there and got some things done around that rim. He didn't make no shots, just drove that thing in around that rim – played well."
Lovan said the focus remains on building momentum heading into the C-USA tournament set for March 8-11 in Frisco, Texas. The Blazers are riding a five-game winning streak with just one more regular-season game – a road matchup at Charlotte this coming Saturday.
Although he's locked in on the big picture, Lovan still found time to enjoy one last visit to Diddle and the chance to play in front of so many familiar faces.
"Yeah, I'm looking at them the whole game," Lovan said. "Anytime that I got a break where I'm just standing around, somebody's shooting free throws. I'm talking to them, looking at them, trying to find where they're at, trying to find other fans. So it's normal, it's just like a regular game."