Clay Wagoner

Clay Wagoner

Former Warren East standout Clay Wagoner was among 31 Freed-Hardeman players named to the American Midwest Conference's 2020 Academic All-Conference Baseball Team, the most in the conference.

To qualify for Academic All-Conference, the student-athlete must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

Wagoner, a junior right-handed pitcher, was part of a Lions team that tallied a 17-5 overall record, including an 8-1 mark in conference play, before the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

