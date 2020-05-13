Former Warren East standout Clay Wagoner was among 31 Freed-Hardeman players named to the American Midwest Conference's 2020 Academic All-Conference Baseball Team, the most in the conference.
To qualify for Academic All-Conference, the student-athlete must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
Wagoner, a junior right-handed pitcher, was part of a Lions team that tallied a 17-5 overall record, including an 8-1 mark in conference play, before the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
