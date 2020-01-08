Until this season, whenever Tyrese Maxey played a game, his father was always there. However, Tyrone Maxey didn’t get to see his son play in person at Kentucky this year until the Cats beat Louisville in overtime Dec. 28 in Rupp Arena.
“Not to be there has been really different,” Tyrone Maxey, a former high school and college assistant coach, said. “All he had ever known was me being there. It was tough just watching on TV. I was giving him feedback after every game.”
Denyse Maxey, the UK freshman’s mother, has been at a majority of UK games but some health issues kept Tyrone away until Louisville.
“He (Tyrese) might jokingly say he could hear me scream, but I don’t do that,” Tyrone Maxey said. “I will make a majority of the home games from now on. Away games, maybe a couple like Georgia and definitely Texas Tech.
“I’ve got to be there obviously for the NCAA Tournament, SEC Tournament. I am fully back at it. God is good.”
He thinks his son’s overall play has been “pretty good” but he says he was “accustomed” to games like the 26 points against Michigan State to open the season and 27 against Louisville when he made four 3-pointers thanks in part to a shooting tip from his father that helped snap a 2-for-20 skid from 3-point range.
“It has been an adjustment playing off the ball. He is used to being on the ball and he has kind of struggled getting used to that,” Tyrone Maxey said. “He can play off the ball or on it, but he’s never been off the ball this much. He’s always been a point guard.
“I played him about 70 percent on and 30 percent off with us, but doing this will bode well for him at the next level. It’s part of the positionless basketball with (Kentucky coach John Calipari) and he’s adjusted. Bottom line, he just wants to win. I think you get the best of him on the ball, but it’s working well for Kentucky.”
Some have questioned Tyrese Maxey’s defensive ability. However, he’s always been known as a solid defender and Tyrone Maxey thinks he’s done well this year.
“I think he is a hell of a defender. He pays attention to details. In a full game he may make five mistakes, but you can depend on him to try and prevent a guy from catching the ball, keep a guy in front of him. He competes defensively,” Tyrone Maxey said.
“He will really get after you. Some people did not really know how good a defender he is and are now seeing it on the big stage. I always told him if offense dictates what type of player you are, then you are not very good. You have got to defend as well. I am really impressed with his defensive effort.”
Same with rebounding where Maxey is not only willing to battle, but has shown he can take a defensive rebound and start a fast break immediately.
“That is a high priority for him – to rebound. I have been coaching him since he was in second grade. We lost a state AAU final when we gave up an offensive rebound to lose the game. I have been pounding that in his head over and over ever since then. I have always told him his stock will rise if he rebounds the ball,” Tyrone Maxey said.
One reason Maxey’s parents were happy with his college choice was because they knew he would be pushed by Calipari and his staff – and that’s exactly what has happened.
“I thought he would be OK. He is fine with high stakes and then getting on him a lot. They (UK coaches) really get after him now,” Tyrone Maxey said. “He is doing well with it. I am proud of him. He is a good kid. I appreciate what they are doing for him. It is going to make him better. He knows that.
“He is having a ball at Kentucky. He always wanted to be here and experiencing it has just made it even better. He enjoys the campus. He is living the dream and we couldn’t be happier for him.”
•••
Remember how Mississippi State coach Ben Howland upset UK fans before the 2018-19 season when he said Tennessee, not UK, should be the SEC favorite?
Going into conference play this year, Howland was all blue.
“I think Kentucky – as it was going into the season – is the team to beat,” Howland said on the SEC coaches teleconference before the Cats beat Georgia 71-59 to start conference play.
However, he followed that by saying the race was “wide open with no bad teams” in the league.
“All 18 games, you’re going to have a chance to win and a chance to lose,” Howland said.
That’s the same feeling Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who took his team to the Final Four last year, had.
“There is no bottom to the league. I think there are a couple, two or three teams ahead of everyone else from an experience and talent standpoint,” Pearl said. “But there are not those wins anybody in (the) league can look at and say that’s a win. That makes for a very difficult league to coach in and win in.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari – like he has done in recent years – touted the league’s balance before SEC play started.
“There’s no one that will walk into Rupp Arena and we will say, ‘All right, we can get this one.’ There’s not one team in this league,” Calipari said. “Again, I’ve been in this league a long time and I’ve said early on when we were getting three teams in (the NCAA Tournament), this is going to be a six-, seven-, eight-bid league.
“That’s what we’ve become, which means you can lose any game you play. You can win any game you play, but you can lose any game you play, too.”
•••
If Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is right, injured quarterback Terry Wilson will be healthy enough to start when UK opens the 2020 season Sept. 5 against Eastern Michigan.
“I 100 percent anticipate he’ll be ready to go,” Stoops said before UK played in the Belk Bowl last week.
However, Stoops also said that was his opinion and not based yet on anything medical personnel had told him. Wilson was UK’s starter in 2018 when the Cats went 10-3 and threw for 1,889 yards and ran for 547 yards. He tore a patellar tendon in his left knee in Week 2 this season.
Wilson will miss spring practice but was on the field throwing in Charlotte during pregame workouts at the Belk Bowl with his UK teammates.
“He looks good. He’s got to continue to build that quad. That’s the big thing with that type of injury because you have a tendency to get some atrophy from letting that heal for so long,” Stoops said. “He’s got to get some weight back on, in general, but we had a talk before we left for the bowl, before we had the little Christmas break, and he knows that.
“He’s able to attack the weight room now. He was getting big, and he needs to be. Not in a bad way, but a good way.”
•••
After Nick Richards’ career-best performance against Louisville when he had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the overtime win, fans were full of love for the UK junior center. So were the UK coaches.
“We were high-fiving and hugging him is what we were doing. He’s such a beautiful kid. You want him to babysit your kids. He’s that kind of kid,” UK men’s basketball assistant coach Tony Barbee said. “Everybody on campus loves him.
“But in this game you’ve got to have an alter ego. When you step on the court you can be whatever you want out on that floor, but it can’t be a nice guy. He decided not to be so nice (against Louisville).”
Barbee emphasized it’s more about confidence than emotion for Richards – just like it was his first two seasons when he often lacked confidence in his ability.
“It’s been a confidence deal. It’s why he’s more reserved on the court, doesn’t want to step out, to put himself out there because now you’re accountable to do that every day,” Barbee said.
