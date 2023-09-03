Freydis the Red

Jockey Brian Hernandez rides Freydis the Red to victory in the $1 million Dueling Grounds Oaks on Sunday during the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- Up in Saratoga Springs, Lexington-born trainer Kenny McPeek was packing up the car and the family, getting ready for the trip back home after a summer at the Spa.